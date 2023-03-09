NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it is investigating the officers and directors of Polished.com Inc. (f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc.) (“Polished.com” or “Company”) (NYSE: POL, GOED) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties, waste of corporate assets, and unjust enrichment between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022.

A securities class action complaint is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York (the “Securities Class Action”). The complaint in the Securities Class Action alleges that the Company’s registration statement supporting the IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (4) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (5) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (6) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company’s CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. Also according to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (2) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (3) the Company did not properly construct or remediate its inadequate and ineffective internal controls; (4) contrary to the Company’s statements, the Company was not remediating its internal controls; (5) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (6) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (7) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company’s CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (8) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

