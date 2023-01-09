Supply chain planning leader honored by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group and 2022 customer reviews show that 100 percent would recommend the solution

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GAINS, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced that the company received accolades from its customers for its commitment to delivering measurable supply chain results in 2022. The latest reviews and a recent customer award showcase the company’s commitment to providing customer value. One hundred percent of customer reviews1 on Gartner® Peer Insights™ in the past 12 months stated they would recommend GAINS. The company was also honored by the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group for its successful participation in its strategic supply chain automation initiative, Vision 2030.

“GAINS’ focus is to help our customers fulfill their promises, something that is very challenging given today’s disrupted supply chains,” said Joe Olson, CEO of GAINS. “From the initial GAINS implementation through our decades-long customer partnerships, we appreciate the trust they put in our solution and our people, as well as the recognition of the value GAINS delivers towards their company’s goals.”

100 Percent of Customers Recommend GAINS in 2022

In the past 12 months, 14 GAINS customers have provided reviews on Gartner Peer Insights for the GAINS supply chain planning solution. Every reviewer indicated that they would recommend GAINS, thus achieving a ‘100% Would Recommend’ status for the solution. Here are a few comments from their recent reviews:

“The GAINS solution is a standout. As a 20+ year client, we have experienced a great deal. Each year throws new challenges, and this solution plays an integral part of our success.”

General Manager, Supply Chain, 3B-10B (Dec. 13, 2022)

“Excellent customer support! The services team goes above and beyond to support their application.”

Director of IT, 1B-3B USD (Nov. 9, 2022)

“GAINS has proven to be an integral tool and partner in our supply chain transformation.”

Director of Supply Chain, 1B-3B USD (Nov. 29, 2022)

“I used GAINS at another organization, so when I came to the current org and saw that they didn’t really have a forecasting process – I realized what a huge asset GAINS would be to them.”

Inventory Planning, <50M USD (Nov. 29, 2022)

Customer Recognizes GAINS for Inventory Initiative Success

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group recognized GAINS for being an instrumental part of the successful completion of Phase 1 of their Supply Chain Automation initiative. GAINS’ supply chain planning solution is helping Arabian Trading Supplies, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest marketing and distribution operations, to automate and improve replenishment and inventory management across its Consumer Products Division.

The award was presented to Anthony Tohme, Senior Consultant at GAINS, who led the implementation team.

1 Based on 14 customer reviews in the Supply Chain Planning Solutions market on Gartner® Peer Insights™ as of 1/4/2023

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GAINS

At GAINS, our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as eight weeks. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

