Gainsight™ Ranked Number 15 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainsight™, the Customer Success company today announced it ranked 15th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Gainsight grew 11,677% percent during this period.

Gainsight’s chief executive officer, Nick Mehta, credits the incredible growth of the Customer Success industry and the inevitability of the discipline for recurring revenue businesses with the company’s 11,677% revenue growth. He said, “The balance of power has fundamentally shifted from vendor to the customer in the service model. Companies of all sizes and domains recognize that there’s more value to be gained over the lifetime of the customer—and that it’s their responsibility to help the customer achieve their desired outcomes with their products and services.”

“The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers.”

“Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this year’s North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment,” said Heather Gates, national managing director of Deloitte & Touche LLP’s emerging growth company practice. “Deloitte is dedicated to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of this year’s Fast 500 winners.”

Overall, 2017 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 135 percent to 59,093 percent from 2013 to 2016, with median growth of 380 percent.

About Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

For More Information:

See the 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Winners™: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/topics/north-america-technology-fast-500.html

Read more about Gainsight’s customers: http://www.gainsight.com/customers/

Join Gainsight’s growing team: http://www.gainsight.com/company/

About Gainsight

Gainsight™, the Customer Success company, helps businesses grow faster by reducing churn, increasing upsell, and driving customer advocacy. Gainsight’s product helps you touch customers effectively, track customer health consistently and transform the way your company orients around the customer. Gainsight provides a 360° view of customers and drives retention across Customer Success, sales, marketing, executive and product management. Learn how leading companies like Adobe, Box, DocuSign, Micro Focus, Marketo and Workday use Gainsight to help their customers succeed at www.gainsight.com.

Connect with Gainsight:

Blog: www.gainsight.com/blog

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GainsightHQ

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Gainsight

Media Contact

Gainsight

Mike Moeller

(408) 439-4169

[email protected]