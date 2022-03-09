Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GAINSystems Announces Appointment of Joseph Olson as CEO

GAINSystems Announces Appointment of Joseph Olson as CEO

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Featured Image for GAINSystems

Featured Image for GAINSystems
Featured Image for GAINSystems

CHICAGO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GAINSystems (“GAINS”), a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain planning solutions for inventory and supply intensive industries, today announced the appointment of experienced software executive and industry leader Joseph Olson as Chief Executive Officer. Olson brings 30 years of experience in the supply chain and SaaS market that will help enable GAINS to continue to drive ever-higher levels of performance and client satisfaction.

Olson joins GAINS after successful careers at E2open, RedPrairie, and other supply chain software companies, where he held leadership roles in professional services, product development, sales, and operations.

“Joe’s supply chain background coupled with his proven ability to drive successful go-to-market strategies will help GAINS continue to grow and deliver value to our clients,” stated Deep Shah, GAINS Board Member, and Francisco Partners Co-President. “He’s an energetic and strategic thinker and will drive new levels of innovation at GAINS. We are thrilled to have him join the team.”

After 11 years as CEO, Bill Benton will continue to support the company through his role as Co-Founder and will focus on representing the GAINS brand to the industry, the GAINS solution vision, and working to ensure clients “Move Forward Faster.” “Bill has done a masterful job forming GAINS into the company it is today, with industry-leading products, world-class clients, and a dedicated team that has delivered exceptional value across a wide range of industries,” said Shah. Benton adds, “Joe and I share a passion for delivering extraordinary results to the marketplace and are committed to bringing GAINS to the next level for our clients, our team members, and our partners.”

Olson continued, “I am excited to join Bill and the team to help lead GAINS through our next phase of growth. At a time when supply chains are facing unprecedented challenges, our clients are counting on us to help them navigate this increasingly complex environment. We will continue to meet their needs while building on GAINS’ reputation for delivering visionary solutions to the most progressive clients. It’s time to change the way supply chain solutions are delivered, and GAINS will lead the way.”

About GAINSystems

At GAINS, our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small “Move Forward Faster” with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and aftermarket/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)sm methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as eight weeks. GAINSystems proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation.

Media Contact

Emily Jensen

EJensen@GAINSystems.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for GAINSystems

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.