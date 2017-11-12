Gala glitz masks Asia’s tensions as Trump winds up tour

MANILA (Reuters) – Leaders from across Asia joined U.S. President Donald Trump at an extravagant gala dinner in the Philippines’ capital on Sunday, a show of amity in a region fraught with tensions that have lurked behind his marathon tour of the continent.
