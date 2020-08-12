Galaxy Gaming expands its European footprint with the World’s #1 Side Bets in France and Switzerland

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 21+3, the World’s #1 side bet, has received regulatory approval in France, with the 21+3 additional ‘Top 3’ side bet also going live in Switzerland for the first time. Galaxy’s Gavin Wright and distribution partner LGS have quickly placed a number of the blackjack side bets in French and Swiss casinos.  “Both France and Switzerland are key markets for 21+3 and Galaxy Gaming.  While we have great strength in the UK, our goals are to service customers throughout Europe with great products for their players,” stated Galaxy’s Gavin Wright.

“Growth in Europe will continue to be a focus for Galaxy Gaming.  France and Switzerland are just the start.  We hope to bring our products to casinos throughout the continent this year and beyond.  Our titles continue to do very well in the European iGaming segment, and we feel our products will be received well in land-based casinos as well,” stated Galaxy Gaming CEO Todd Cravens.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Galaxy cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Galaxy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Galaxy Gaming
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative proprietary table games, state-of-the-art electronic wagering platforms, and enhanced bonusing systems to land-based casinos, riverboats, cruise ships, and online casinos worldwide. Through its iGaming partner, Progressive Games Partners LLC, Galaxy Gaming licenses its proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy’s games can be played online at FeelTheRush.com. Connect with Galaxy on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter (@GalaxyGamingLV).

