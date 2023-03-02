BOSTON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a world leader in galectin biology focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that management will present and be available for 1×1 meetings at Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on March 13-15, 2023. Details for the event are as follows:
|Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Monday, March 13, 2023
|Time:
|9:20 am EST
|Webcast:
|Click Here
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “News & Events” section of Galecto’s Investor website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website following the event.
About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has four ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a recently completed Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a separate Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).
Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.
For more information, contact:
|Galecto, Inc.
|Hans Schambye, CEO
Jon Freve, CFO
|+45 70 70 52 10
|Investors/US
|Media/EU
|Ashley R. Robinson
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
|Sandya von der Weid
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com
|+1 617 430 7577
|+41 78 680 0538
