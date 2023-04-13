BOSTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and world leader in galectin biology focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced it will present two posters at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.

Galecto is currently conducting a Phase 2a trial of GB1211, a small molecule galectin-3 inhibitor, in combination with atezolizumab for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Many tumors overexpress galectin-3, which is linked to several cancer promoting mechanisms, including those linked to checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy resistance, and may ultimately lead to worse clinical outcomes. Several other forms of galectins, such as galectin-1, are also associated with cancer. The data to be presented at AACR suggests that both selective inhibition of galectin-1 and dual inhibition of galectin-1 and galectin-3 could provide potential cancer therapies, either alone or combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, to boost immune infiltration and/or activation in the tumor microenvironment of lung adenocarcinoma, pancreatic cancer and other aggressive cancers.

“We are very pleased to be presenting this data at AACR as it demonstrates the potential anti-cancer effects of both our galectin-1 specific inhibitor and our dual acting galectin-1/3 inhibitor,” said Hans Schambye, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Galecto. “This shows the depth of our pipeline and our ability to continuously develop novel molecules that may provide further tools in the fight against cancer.”

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract LB104

Title: Preclinical evaluation of the role of Galectin-1 in tumor immune evasion associated mechanisms using highly selective Galectin-1 small molecule inhibitor

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 1

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Location: Poster Section 35

Poster Number: 20

Abstract LB173

Title: A bioinformatics approach to determine the potential benefit of blocking both Galectin-1 and Galectin-3 in cancer

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Systems Biology, and Convergent Science 2

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 9:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Location: Poster Section 34

Poster Board Number: 6

Following presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting, these posters will be available on the Scientific Conferences page of Galecto’s investor relations website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/scientific-events.

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a recently completed Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in a separate Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

