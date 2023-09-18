MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that a Type A Meeting has been scheduled for September 28, 2023 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Complete Response Letter (CRL) received for the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for avasopasem manganese (avasopasem). The FDA is expected to issue written meeting minutes approximately 30 days following the meeting.

“We look forward to further understanding the FDA’s review of our NDA for avasopasem and the data from our two randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “We believe in avasopasem’s potential to bring meaningful benefit to patients with head and neck cancer suffering from severe oral mucositis. With clarity on the perspective of the FDA reviewers from the meeting and subsequent minutes, we hope to identify necessary steps to bring avasopasem to these patients.”

The Company intends to gain an understanding from the FDA of its evaluation of avasopasem for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer undergoing standard-of-care treatment and next steps to support an NDA resubmission. The Type A Meeting is the highest priority classification of meeting that the FDA grants to NDA sponsors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) is being developed for radiation-induced toxicities. The FDA has granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of severe oral mucositis induced by radiotherapy. The Company’s second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Rucosopasem was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Galera's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

