Galera Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $60.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Galera. All of the common stock is being offered by Galera. In addition, Galera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Galera’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 7, 2019, under the ticker symbol “GRTX.” The offering is expected to close on November 12, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and BTIG is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2019. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, by e-mail at [email protected] , Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at +1 (800) 831-9146, or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at +1 (800) 221-1037, or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is GC4419 (avasopasem manganese), a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic that is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. GC4419 is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial for its ability to reduce the duration, incidence and severity of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, its lead indication. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to GC4419 for the reduction of the duration, incidence and severity of severe oral mucositis induced by radiotherapy. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

