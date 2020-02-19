Galera Therapeutics to Present at Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

Breaking News
MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 9:20 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the News & Events section of the Investors page of Galera’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic initially being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). Avasopasem manganese is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial for its ability to reduce the incidence, severity and duration of radiation-induced SOM in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer being treated with radiotherapy, its lead indication, and in the Phase 2a trial for its ability to reduce the incidence of radiation-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem manganese for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy. Galera is developing a second product candidate, GC4711, which successfully completed a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

