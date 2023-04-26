MALVERN, Pa., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that a prespecified analysis from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial detailing one-year reductions in cisplatin-related chronic kidney disease in patients with head and neck cancer treated with avasopasem will be presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago, IL.

Presentation Details:

Title: One-year reductions in cisplatin-related chronic kidney disease (CKD) in patients with head and neck (HNC) cancer treated with avasopasem manganese: A prespecified analysis from the phase 3 ROMAN trial

Abstract Number: 6066

Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 1:15 PM – 4:15 PM ET

The titles of the abstracts are currently available in the ASCO digital program, with the full abstracts scheduled to be published on May 25, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available on Galera’s website at the start of the poster session at https://www.galeratx.com/our-pipeline/key-publications.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (avasopasem, or GC4419) is being developed for radiation-induced toxicities. A New Drug Application (NDA) for avasopasem is currently under priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee (PDUFA) date of August 9, 2023 for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer undergoing standard-of-care treatment. The Company’s second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem, or GC4711), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Investor Contacts:

Christopher Degnan

Galera Therapeutics, Inc.

610-725-1500

cdegnan@galeratx.com

William Windham

Solebury Strategic Communications

646-378-2946

wwindham@soleburystrat.com