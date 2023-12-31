Bad weather in southern England, the west country and south Wales likely to cause further disruptionSevere gales and heavy showers in southern England and Wales are likely to cause further travel chaos on New Year’s Eve, amid severe disruption on parts of the rail network.Eurostar services resumed shortly after 8am on Sunday after “unprecedented” flooding in a Thames tunnel caused long delays and cancellations and an estimated backlog of more than 30,000 passengers. Continue reading…

Read Full Story