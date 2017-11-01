Breaking News
Home / Top News / Galileo Exploration Ltd. Addendum to Private Placement

Galileo Exploration Ltd. Addendum to Private Placement

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 21 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galileo Exploration Ltd. (TSX Venture Exchange:GXL) (the “Company”) provides the following additional disclosure in relation to the private placement financing which closed as previously announced by news release dated October 11, 2017 (the “Private Placement”). 

A certain insider of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 2,500,000 units under the Private Placement.  The placement to that person constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61‑101 ‑ Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61‑101”) adopted in the Policy.  The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61‑101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61‑101 in respect of related party participation in the placement.  Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company.  The material change report was not filed more than 21 days prior to closing of the placement due to the timing of the announcement of the Private Placement and closing occurring in less than 21 days. 

ON BEHALF OF GALILEO EXPLORATION LTD.

“Ron Rieder”

Ronald A. Rieder CEO/President

Galileo Exploration Ltd.
407 – 325 Howe Street
Vancouver, BC  V6C 1Z7
Tel: (604) 629-1929
Fax: (604) 629-1930

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.