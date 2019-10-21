Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. To Present at the BIO Investor Summit

Breaking News
KENSINGTON, Md. and SHORASHIM, Israel, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc., an emerging leader in the development of new solutions for neurodegenerative diseases of the retina and the brain, today announced that the company’s chief scientific officer, Hermann Russ, M.D., Ph.D., will present and meet with investors at the BIO Investor Summit on October 23, 2019.

The company’s presentation will be held at 11:15 AM PT.  The BIO Investor Summit will be held October 22-23, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.
Based in the United States and Israel, Galimedix is a Phase 2/3-ready ophthalmic pharmaceutical company with a world-class drug development team advancing a novel, patented small molecule drug with a unique MOA addressing glaucoma and dry AMD.  The company’s most advanced compound, GAL-101, which utilizes an eye drops delivery platform is expected to provide an effective, convenient and safe treatment for two of the leading causes for blindness.  Studies with Galimedix’s eye drops in monkeys, the closest model to humans, have demonstrated that therapeutic levels are quickly reached in the retina.  Compelling efficacy data from GAL-101 eye drops in relevant animal models have demonstrated more than 90 percent neuroprotection, and in vitro studies in neuronal cells that have lost function have shown that GAL-101 can restore the neural function, suggesting it could potentially improve visual function in patients.  The Company has successfully completed Phase 1 studies in 70 subjects, including 30 glaucoma patients.  The compound is supported by many leading experts in glaucoma and in dry AMD, who also support the design of the company’s proposed Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies. 

GAL-101 is also potentially capable for oral delivery and is in active development towards Phase 1 studies with the oral formulation. 

Contact:
Jules Abraham
Core IR
[email protected]
917-885-7378

