GALLUP, N.M., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gallup Land Partners, LLC has sold 571 acres of land in Gallup, New Mexico, to the Navajo Nation. This parcel, which borders the City of Gallup, New Mexico, is being considered as a site for the new Gallup Indian Medical Center and ancillary healthcare services, along with housing and commercial development. The property is just west of U.S. Highway 491 and lies along the newly-paved Carbon Coal Road.

The historic transaction is the result of nearly two years of negotiations between Gallup Land Partners and the Navajo Nation administration, led by President Jonathan Nez. The agreement was reviewed and approved by the Navajo Division of Natural Resources and supported by the 24th Navajo Nation Council’s Resource and Development Committee.

“Gallup Land Partners is excited about President Nez’s vision to keep this land as fee simple to allow for streamlined economic development and traditional home ownership and mortgage financing,” commented Jacob Bracken, Chief Executive Officer of HG Management, the company that manages Gallup Land Partners.

“Gallup Land Partners is proud to be a part, no matter how small, of bringing quality healthcare and generational wealth via home ownership to the Gallup community,” stated Robert Roche, President of Roche Enterprises, the parent company of Gallup Land Partners. “We are thrilled to forge a meaningful and mutually beneficial relationship with the forward-thinking Navajo Nation leadership.”

Roche’s belief in Gallup and McKinley County is reflected in his significant investments in the region over the years. In 2013, he purchased 26,000 acres of land in Gallup, and since then, Gallup Land Partners has been a valued partner to the region and state, assisting in its effort to develop, grow, and provide economic opportunity to the northwest region of New Mexico. The company also gives back to the community through civic participation and involvement in local charities.

The 544-acre location is the gateway to the planned 14,000-acre, sustainable and equitable Carbon Coal Development Zone, which includes commercial-scale solar farms; an international logistics park and industrial park with Free Trade Zone designation; and affordable workforce and environmentally friendly housing communities. It is another step ushering in a new era of opportunity and planned growth for McKinley County and Gallup.

Gallup Land Partners, LLC (GLP) consists of the Gallup Energy Logistics Park (GELP), a 2,500-acre rail-served industrial park certified by BNSF; residential and commercial projects; more than 40 leases across a variety of industries; and the Gallup 9th Street Flea Market, one of the largest Native American markets in the United States. GLP is part of the Roche Enterprises portfolio and under the management of HG Management, LLC. Roche Enterprises, founded by Robert Roche, invests in a broad range of industry sectors including branding, hospitality, finance, logistics, and consumer goods, and manages large real estate holdings worldwide.

