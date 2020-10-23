Galveston ISD to Install More Than 250 COVID Killing Air Filtration Units Across the District

GALVESTON, Texas, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galveston ISD has partnered with Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) with plans to install 281 biodefense indoor air protection units throughout its 12 campuses and other facilities. A press conference was held at Burnet Elementary School on October 22, 2020 to showcase the state-of-the-art COVID killing devices and hear from its inventor, IVP CEO and famed engineer Monzer Hourani.

“We are tired of having to live like this,” proclaims Hourani. “If you think of all I’ve done and all of my other inventions, then multiply them by one million to compare it to this one. This invention will kill COVID-19, it’s a gift from God.”

The Houston-based company’s air filtration system is proven to immediately eliminate 99.999% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus through the use of heat, UVC light, and HEPA filter technologies.

Galveston ISD is currently installing 79 small classroom units called the R1 and 37 larger S1 units for spacious areas. The district paid $100,000 for the first shipment of 116 devices and plans to order another 165 units for an estimated $249,000, totaling 281 units throughout the district.

“This is not just for COVID, this is for the overall health of all of our students,” remarks Galveston ISD Superintendent Dr. Kelli Moulton. “We know that when they are in school, they learn more and they learn better. We are proud to be the ISD partner for this program.”

Galveston ISD is a public school district in Texas that serves more than 7,000 students. Its 12 Schools of Choice campuses consist of traditional and theme-based schools, charter schools, STEM programs, magnet schools, and a mega-magnet high school established in 1884. The district’s mission is to Educate, Engage and Empower EACH student for a life of Excellence. To learn more, visit www.gisd.org.

Island of Excellence. World of Opportunity.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GalvestonPublicSchools

Instagram: www.instagram.com/galvestonisd

Twitter: www.twitter.com/galvestonisd

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/galvestonisd

Attachments

Hourani -Trustees – Moulton

IVP

CONTACT: Billy Rudolph Galveston ISD 817-723-0914 [email protected]