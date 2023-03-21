New campaigns will enable builders and users to leverage gasless On-chain Achievement Tokens to build highly engaged communities.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galxe (GAL), the leading platform for building web3 communities, announced today the launch of its collaboration with Ava Labs, a core developer of the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, to integrate Galxe’s proprietary On-chain Achievement Token (OAT) within the Avalanche ecosystem. Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform as measured by time-to-finality. With more than 54 million Galxe ID users and over 1,900 ecosystem partners, Galxe is a top 10 dApp across all blockchains, and welcomes Avalanche into its robust ecosystem.

Avalanche joins Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, and others, as Galxe’s trusted ecosystem partner with the launch of the Avalanche OAT. This easy, no-code, gasless solution enables Avalanche dApps to reach millions of highly engaged web3 users with reward-based loyalty programs.

“We are incredibly thrilled to partner with Avalanche to offer its dApp builders the opportunity to deepen their relationships with their communities, and users the chance to earn rewards by engaging and contributing to their favorite communities,” said Charles Wayn, Co-Founder of Galxe. “At Galxe, we endeavor to become the hub for all communities across all blockchains, and this collaboration with Avalanche signals a significant step towards achieving our mission.”

To date, the Polygon OAT has over 10.3 million mints and is one of the top erc-721 contracts on Polygon. Similarly, the BNB OAT has over 5.2 million mints. The irrefutable success of partnering with Galxe continues to propel powerful collaborations between the leading blockchains in the ecosystem, such as Avalanche. One of the first use cases within the Avalanche ecosystem will launch on May 3rd, during the Avalanche Summit in Barcelona, Spain.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Galxe in a closer way to bring more awareness to our communities, marketplaces and NFT projects. Excited to help kick off our NFT initiatives for 2023 and beyond,” said NFT and Art BD Lead at Ava Labs, Dominic Carbonaro. “Galxe has a proven track record of driving awareness and adoption of ecosystems. We’re excited to see everything they’ll bring to the Avalanche ecosystem.”

In the coming months, Avalanche and Galxe will launch a series of campaigns to support ecosystem initiatives https://blog.galxe.com/ .

About Galxe:

Backed by Multicoin Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Spartan Group, Solana Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Binance Smart Chain Growth Fund and others; Galxe is the leading platform for building web3 community. With over 54 million Galxe ID users, Galxe has propelled the growth of Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more than 1900 partners with reward-based loyalty programs. Start your campaign today at galxe.com !

About Ava Labs:

Ava Labs makes it simple to launch decentralized finance applications on Avalanche, the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry. We are empowering people to easily and freely digitize all the world’s assets on one open, programmable blockchain platform. Ava Labs was founded by Cornell computer scientists who brought on talent from Wall Street to execute their vision. The company has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Initialized Capital, and Polychain Capital, with angel investments from Balaji Srinivasan and Naval Ravikant.