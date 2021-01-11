Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GAMCO International SICAV Announces the Launch of a new UCITS sub-fund: GAMCO Convertible Securities

GAMCO International SICAV Announces the Launch of a new UCITS sub-fund: GAMCO Convertible Securities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

RYE, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced today that GAMCO International SICAV (Luxembourg), managed by Gabelli Funds, launched a new sub-fund, GAMCO Convertible Securities.

GAMCO Convertible Securities’ objective is to seek to provide current income as well as long term capital appreciation through a total return strategy by investing in a diversified portfolio of global convertible securities.

The Fund leverages the firm’s history of investing in dedicated convertible security portfolios since 1979. Multiple share classes will be available at launch and are tailored for Global institutional investors as well as select non-US retail investors. At the onset, the Fund will launch with an institutional founder’s class at a reduced fee.

Michael Gabelli, Managing Director and Director of Global Business Development for Gabelli noted, “The GAMCO Convertible Securities fund offers investors access to one of Gabelli’s core strategies within a UCITS compliant structure, providing daily liquidity via accumulating share classes and a distributing class. We are excited to bring an actively managed fund to the European and Global marketplace that will be dedicated to global convertible securities while factoring in ESG guidelines.”

Also commenting on the launch, Thomas Dinsmore, Co-Portfolio Manager said, “We are delighted to apply our combined 60+ years of convertible portfolio management experience to this new offering affording investors across the globe access to our active approach to converts. The convertible markets continue to provide a strong flow of new issuances as well as attractive investment opportunities.”

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains information about these and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, call +1-914-921-5135 or visit www.gabelli.com/sicav.

NO REGISTRATION STATEMENT HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (THE “SEC”) OR ANY STATE SECURITIES AUTHORITY WITH RESPECT TO THIS OFFERING. THE SHARES OF THE FUND HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE ACT OF 1933 (THE “ACT”). THE SHARES MAY ONLY BE OFFERED AND SOLD IN OFFSHORE TRANSACTIONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE ACT) TO NON – U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE ACT).

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release contain some forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to contingencies and uncertainties, some or all of which may be material. We direct your attention to the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information set forth in documents on Gabelli’s website. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations or if we receive any additional information relating to the subject matters of our forward-looking statements.

Contact: Michael M. Gabelli
  Managing Director
  +1 (914) 921-5135
  +44 (0)20 3206 2100
  www.gabelli.com/sicav

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.