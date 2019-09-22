‘Game of Thrones’ stars, Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrive for 2019 Emmys

“Game of Thrones” nominee Peter Dinklage and series co-star Gwendoline Christie, “Hamilton” musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and British writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge were among early arrivals for television’s Emmy awards on Sunday, where HBO’s medieval fantasy series aims to crown its final season with a fourth best drama series statuette despite an array of new contenders.
