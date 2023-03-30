Rise in massively multiplayer online (MMO) games, e-sports tournaments and professional gaming circles have positively contributed to growth in the gamepad market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for gamepads stood at a total valuation of US$ 4.3 billion in 2021. It registered a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2031, and is expected to reach US$ 8.0 billion by the end of 2031. The growing need for cross-platform compatibility, sophisticated features and rising e-sports professionals are major factors that are anticipated to push market demand.

Gamepads cannot be used in themselves. They need application devices that support such peripherals, like gaming consoles, smart TVs, PCs and, more recently, smartphones. E-sports and online gaming often necessitate the purchase of gamepads, controllers and game remotes. These devices help players to stay competitive and are set to positively contribute to the gamepad market size.

Market research reveals that affordable internet and improved hardware compatibility has led to a marked increase in revenue from gaming accessories. This has pushed gaming companies to develop unique and multiplayer games, often made available on a cloud platform. These cloud services house games from different publishers and genres, providing users with a vast array of options. These factors are likely to keep influencing market trends for the gamepad industry.

The rising speed of internet connectivity has also helped influence the development of this market. A GSMA report estimates 170+ mobile operators were offering 5G services by 2022. With over 7% population penetration, new market opportunities arose for bandwidth-intensive multiplayer gaming. This is further driving market value.

Key Findings of the Gamepad Market Report

Increasing demand for gaming peripherals and rising popularity of e-sports are major factors driving market growth.

The console segment is expected to hold a sizeable market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox.

Advancements in high-speed network technologies, like 5G, or cable modem termination systems (CMTS) are likely to increase demand for controllers. Bluetooth 5.0 is set to deliver a blow to wired controllers.

Gaming controller pricing has been steadily increasing over the past half-decade. This is due to advancements in technology, compatibility, sophistication, design and usage. These trends are likely to continue in the gamepad market.

Global Gamepad Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in gamepad technology such as the integration of touchpads, motion sensors, and haptic feedback provide an immersive gaming experience for users.

Integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in games has led to a rise in devices like balance boards or simulators.

These devices, themselves, are gaming peripherals but often require multiple smaller devices to run. For instance, a racing simulator that uses pressure-sensitive accelerator and brake pedals, or gears.

Introduction of cloud gaming services, which allow gamers to stream games on various devices without the need for expensive gaming hardware, is expected to drive market growth for gamepads. YouTube and Discord have become popular platforms for gamers to conduct promotions.

Communities are often formed by users spontaneously based on games or gaming preferences. These communities heavily influence market trends and drive market growth.

Tech giants are increasingly releasing the PC or console versions of their games for mobile platforms. The handheld gaming and peripherals market has witnessed a huge surge in popularity following the COVID-19 pandemic. Estimates concluded that there were at least 200 million+ mobile gamers in 2022, in the United States alone.

Gamepad Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to command a significant share of the global gamepad market between 2023 and 2031. There has been a noticeable rise in the number of gamers in the region due to the vast young population. This trend is likely to continue.

Asia Pacific is also expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions over the forecast period.

North America is also expected to retain a sizeable share of the gamepad industry after Asia Pacific.

Global Gamepad Market: Key Players & Recent Developments

Some of the key players operating in the gamepad market include Logitech, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Razer Inc., Mad Catz Global Limited, and Nintendo Co., Ltd. These players often employ a combination of strategies to gain competitive edge, like product launches, collaborations, acquisitions etc. For instance,

In January 2022 , Logitech launched its new gaming mouse and keyboard, the Logitech G435 and G335, respectively, designed for gamers who prefer a lightweight and minimalist setup.

, launched its new gaming mouse and keyboard, the and respectively, designed for gamers who prefer a lightweight and minimalist setup. In November 2021, Razer Inc. announced a partnership with Tencent Games to develop mobile gaming hardware and software solutions, including gamepads, for the global market.

Global Gamepad Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Wired

Wireless

Application

Gaming Console

PC

Mobile Phone

End Use Industry

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Distribution Channel

Online Company Website E-Commerce Website

Offline Gaming Stores Electronic Stores Others (Independent Retail Stores, etc.)



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

