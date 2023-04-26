TORONTO, ONTARIO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team behind Animal Farm is preparing to reveal the Gameplay Dashboard and VIP Perks for Piggy Plinko – a revolutionary new Web3 game offering a fully decentralized experience that is designed to disrupt the traditional online casino space. Now is a great time to buy and earn (AFD) and (AFP) on Animal Farm before this new cashflow is introduced!

With its verifiably fair system powered by Chainlink, Piggy Plinko promises users a secure and truly randomized gaming environment. Excitement is building for the official reveal of the Gameplay UI on April 27th, which will give a first look at the Player Dashboard and VIP Perks that will be available when the game goes live at the end of Q2 this year. You can catch the reveal live on the Animal Farm Youtube channel . Get ready for an entirely new gaming experience with Piggy Plinko!

Are you tired of the same old online games? Are you looking for a more exciting and secure way to use your crypto? Look no further than Piggy Plinko. With its verifiably fair system powered by Chainlink, Piggy Plinko provides users with a secure and truly randomized gaming environment. Not only that, but there are also bonuses and tiered referral bonuses available to those who join in on the fun!

Introducing Piggy Plinko – A Innovative Blockchain Game That Is Disrupting the Traditional Online Gaming Space

Get ready to experience gameplay like never before with Piggy Plinko, an exciting new online blockchain game! With its groundbreaking use of cryptographic proofs, this game guarantees all outcomes are randomized and the house edge is exactly as claimed, all while providing an open-source and on-chain platform.

Thanks to a partnership with Binance Smart Chain and Chainlink, Animal Farm is delivering a gaming experience that rivals major platforms in the industry, but with unprecedented verifiable fairness and transparency. Plus, 40% of profits generated are returned to stakers of Animal Farm’s governance pool, called the Pig Pen, where cash flows are paid out in BUSD.

This platform will use Chainlink VRF Bundling to call the function, and can handle thousands of game entries simultaneously. Chainlink VRF bundling works by offering a more efficient and cost-effective way of generating multiple random numbers in a single transaction. With VRF bundling, developers can request a batch of hundreds of random numbers, each with their own seeds and cryptographic proofs, in a single off-chain transaction.

This significantly reduces the fees and resource demands associated with multiple individual requests, as well as enhances the user’s experience. The outcome for each random number is returned as a bundled response that can be easily integrated into smart contracts and applications.

Image: chain.link

VRF Bundling is also highly secure and transparent, as Chainlink nodes use their own cryptographic keys to generate random numbers that are freely verifiable on the blockchain. This ensures that the process is fair and cannot be influenced by any participant, while still providing fast and efficient outcomes.

In addition to its truly fair gameplay, Piggy Plinko offers users a chance to earn bonuses and rewards as they play. The game’s innovative referral system offers you the opportunity to grow, trade, sell, and exchange account statuses within your downline. With 15 tiers of downlines accessible, ranging from Bronze to Triple Diamond, each account comes with its own set of benefits such as reload and rakeback bonuses, as well as lucrative multipliers. As a result, you’ll be able to augment and even sell access to these elite accounts.

With these incentives, Piggy Plinko sets itself apart not only as a fair and secure gaming environment but also as a platform that truly values its users and seeks to reward them for their participation. Overall, Piggy Plinko offers a game-changing experience to users seeking a more transparent and trustworthy online gaming environment.

Why is Piggy Plinko Different Than Other Online Gaming Sites?

One of the biggest differentiators for Piggy Plinko is its verifiably fair system, which is powered by Chainlink. This system ensures that users can have total confidence in the randomized gaming experience provided by Piggy Plinko.

One of the key benefits of Piggy Plinko’s verifiably fair system is that it offers a true 98% RTP (Return To Player), which is provable by Chainlink source code. This means that players can have a high level of confidence that they will receive fair and consistent payouts, without having to worry about any underlying biases or manipulations.

Chainlink’s VRF function is executed independently by multiple nodes in the Chainlink network, using their own cryptographic keys to generate random values that are combined to produce the final VRF output.

This means that the VRF output is generated using a decentralized consensus mechanism, making it impossible for any single participant to influence the outcome of the game. The entire process is transparent and verifiable, enabling players to have full confidence that the game is fair and free of manipulation.

Additionally, Chainlink VRF has been audited and approved by leading blockchain security firms, providing further assurance that it is a trustworthy and reliable system for generating random values in gaming applications.

More Ways to Play

Piggy Plinko players can place bets with native assets (AFD, AFP) and non-native assets (BUSD, BNB) and have their prizes paid out in the same token they wagered. Players who bet with BNB or BUSD have the unique opportunity to enable Dog Mode and earn a 10% payout boost by having their prizes swapped for AFD tokens. This actively supports The Animal Farm by directing cash flows to the ecosystems core products and significantly increasing buy pressure on the AFD token.

Piggy Plinko offers players the ability to configure a variety of variables and customize their adventure, introducing a strategic element to their gaming experience. These factors allow flexibility when setting the game size, betting conditions, risk factor, stop gains and stop losses. The high degree of flexibility offered to players serves to enhance the gaming experience by prioritizing strategic game theory and entertainment.

Overall, Piggy Plinko is a truly innovative and groundbreaking platform that is setting a new standard for online gaming sites. With its focus on security, transparency, and fair play, it will quickly become a popular choice for gamers who want a unique and exciting gaming experience that they can trust.

Direct Benefits for the Animal Farm Ecosystem

Animal Farm users stand to benefit greatly from the cash flow generated by Piggy Plinko, as the tokens from each non-native Bankrolls are used to purchase native assets (AFD). This new source of capital augments the buy pressure of each token and keeps the assets inside the ecosystem by locking them into the farm permanently.

In addition 40% of all profits generated by the house edge is paid out as BUSD to (AFP) stakers in the PigPen, the platform’s governance staking pool.

There has never been a better time to get involved with the Animal Farm platform and benefit from the release of these new products! To learn more about Animal Farm, or how to purchase and earn AFP and AFD, visit the official website and socials below.

