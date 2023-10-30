Management to Review 2023 Accomplishments, New Developments and Anticipated 2024 Milestones

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), an early-stage technology and esports company focused on game development and in-game AI community engagement, and organizing esports events in Pakistan, today announced it will host a business update conference call on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Gamer Pakistan CEO James Knopf and CDO Nicholas Venezia will host the business update where company developments and initiatives will be showcased and discussed. Gamer Pakistan will touch on games that are being acquired and developed as well as a user platform to be rolled out in the near future and, importantly, data capture that has been ongoing and the business that will develop from that effort. The business update will include a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-451-6152 International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0879 Conference ID: 13742444

Please call the above telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty accessing the business update, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The business update will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1641824&tp_key=d652d0892a and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

A replay of the webcast will be available after 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 5, 2023, through February 5, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13742444

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), is an esports event development and product marketing company that was founded in November 2021 to create college, inter-university and professional esports events for all genders in Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan believes it is rapidly becoming the premiere university esports partner for secondary education institutions in Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan creates the formats and events to provide a competitive environment in which to unearth and nurture budding esports talent at the collegiate level. Operations are conducted through its subsidiary, K2 Gamer (PVT) Ltd., and affiliate Elite Sports Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. For more information visit www.gamerpakistan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.