GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

GameStop and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® announce new partnership

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameStop Gives, the company’s social responsibility arm, along with Extra Life, the gaming fundraising program for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals), will host the first-ever video game trade-in charity event at the Entertainment Electronics Expo (E3), the world’s premier event for computer and video games and related products.

From June 12-14, E3 attendees are invited to donate their pre-owned video games to benefit the children undergoing medical treatments at the 170 CMN Hospitals. The first 150 E3 pass holders to donate their pre-owned video games at the Extra Life and GameStop Gives pop-up truck outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center will receive a “golden ticket” for VIP entrance access into the convention. Plus, all donors at E3 will receive a Buy 2 Get 1 Free plus 50 percent bonus trade-in coupon from GameStop when they drop off their pre-owned video games. GameStop will donate 100 percent of the trade value of the video games donated to CMN Hospitals to help sick and injured kids.

The trade-in charity event kicks off a new partnership between GameStop and CMN Hospitals, an organization that raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada.

GameStop will also use its local stores to help raise donations to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care at the local CMN Hospitals. “GameStop has a long-standing commitment to use the Power of Gaming for Good to benefit the families in our local communities. Together with CMN Hospitals, it is our hope to give children of all ages the miracle of living a better life,” says Jason Allen, head of marketing for GameStop.

Extra Life and GameStop Gives Pop-Up Truck Donation Opportunities:

Tuesday, June 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Not attending E3? No problem. From June 1- June 30, GameStop is offering guests not attending E3 two ways to contribute to their local CMN Hospital at their local GameStop:

Guests will have the option to Trade for Charity by donating up to 100 percent of their trade-in value to their local CMN Hospital when they bring to GameStop their unused video game hardware, software, accessories, or consumer electronics.

PowerUp Rewards members can donate PowerUp Rewards points to support national charities, including the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the PowerUp Rewards Center.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with GameStop to help further our mission to save and improve the lives of local kids. The funds raised by GameStop’s initiatives will impact over 10 million children treated each year at local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the country and we are very grateful for their support,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

To find your local GameStop, visit: www.gamestop.com. To learn more about Children’s Miracle Network, visit: CMNHospitals.org.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

ABOUT EXTRA LIFE

Extra Life is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program within the gaming community. Participants fundraise year-round and pledge to game for 24 hours with one goal: to save and improve the lives of sick and injured kids. Funds raised stay local to help pediatric patients at one of 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across North America. Since 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $40 million for member hospitals. The movement, formed by gamers bonded by passion, is committed to saving and improving the lives of local kids. Play games, heal kids and join the community today at www.extra-life.org.

ABOUT GAMESTOP CORP.

GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of pop vinyl toys, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool.

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

