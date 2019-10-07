GameStop and Extra Life Kick-Off In-Store Donation Campaign Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameStop is once again teaming up with Extra Life to use the power of gaming for good to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals) for another year of miracle-making on behalf of sick and injured children in their communities.

The funds raised by GameStop will support kids like Logan, who has Merosin deficient congenital muscular dystrophy. “Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has been there for Logan and our family for many years starting with Logan’s first major surgery at two years of age,” said Andrea Kelm, mother of Logan, a Gundersen Health Systems patient. “With their support, we can provide the necessary independence for Logan that we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to give, and for that we owe them, and those who donate, the world.”

From October 4 to November 4, GameStop invites customers to help save kids’ lives via the following ways:

Donate $1, $5, $10 or ‘round-up’ their total bill at checkout at all GameStop store locations or at gamestop.com . Additionally, PowerUp Reward members can score three times reward points or donation amounts of $1 or more.

. Additionally, PowerUp Reward members can score three times reward points or donation amounts of $1 or more. Donate up to 100 percent of trade-in value to charity when customers bring in used video game hardware, software, accessories or consumer electronics to GameStop stores.

Join GameStop’s Super Team to raise donations while gaming for Extra Life at https://www.extra-life.org/gamestop .

One hundred percent of donations received will help kids going through treatment at one of the 170 local CMN Hospitals.

“At our GameStop Gives booth at E3, we saw the gaming community rally behind Extra Life by donating or signing up to join the GameStop Super Team ,” says Frank Hamlin, GameStop EVP & chief customer officer. “We invite them to continue to rally behind our efforts in helping support miracle kids by raising much needed donations through our annual in-store fundraising campaign.”

“We are so excited for this year’s GameStop campaign supporting Extra Life and the kids treated at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” said John Lauck, President and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. We’re grateful for the support of GameStop and all their employees who will ask for donations this month at the register.”

Since 2018, GameStop has been honored to support the life-saving work of CMN Hospitals through in-store fundraising campaign and year-round support of Extra Life.

