GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today disclosed that its Board of Directors has elected Ryan Cohen as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Cohen will not receive compensation for serving as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.
Contacts
GameStop Corp. Investor Relations
(817) 424-2001
ir@gamestop.com
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents Market Size is projected to reach US$ 1,212.0 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Report - September 28, 2023
- GameStop Announces Election of Ryan Cohen as Chief Executive Officer - September 28, 2023
- Electrophysiology Ablation Market Grows Strong, Aiming for US$ 7.9 Billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research - September 28, 2023