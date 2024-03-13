GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
Contacts
GameStop Corp. Investor Relations
(817) 424-2001
[email protected]
