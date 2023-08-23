GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Contacts
GameStop Corp. Investor Relations
(817) 424-2001
ir@gamestop.com
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Backblaze Improves 2023 Financial Guidance - August 23, 2023
- ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Doximity, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – DOCS - August 23, 2023
- Snap One Holdings Corp. Sets Fall 2023 Financial Conference and Industry Trade Show Schedule - August 23, 2023