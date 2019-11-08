GameStop Kicks-Off the Holiday Shopping Season With Last PRO Day Sale of the Year

Breaking News
More Than $2,600 in Exclusive Savings on 2,000 Plus Video Games and Collectibles

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Get a head start on the holiday shopping season by taking advantage of GameStop’s last PowerUp Rewards PRO DAY sale of the year, beginning today through Nov. 10. PRO members can receive more than $2,600 in savings across a good mix of gaming and collectibles merchandise. 

“We invite our customers to beat the holiday rush by taking advantage of discounts on a variety of more than 2,000 video games and pop culture items during our last PRO DAY sale of the year,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop.

As part of GameStop’s last PRO Day sale of the year, customers can expect to save up to $45 on some of the best video games, including 750 pre-owned titles under $5 and 1,250 pre-owned titles under $10. Additionally, GameStop will offer $50 rewards cash with the purchase of a new PS4 or Xbox One console; or a free Starlink starter pack when you buy a new Nintendo Switch.

For the full line-up of PRO DAY, visit www.gamestop.com/proday.

Game Deals:

  • Mortal Kombat 11: $29.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $24.99
  • Rage 2: $19.99
  • Fallout 76: $14.99
  • The Division 2: $14.99

Video Game Consoles:

  • Sony PS4 Slim (1TB): $299.99 + Get Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection + $50 rewards cash
  • Xbox One S (1TB): $299.99 + Get a Choice of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 or Monster Hunter + $50 rewards cash

Accessories:

  • Gaming headsets starting at $29.99
  • Call of Duty Astro A20 Wireless Gaming Headset for PS4 or Xbox One: $99.99 (Regular price $139.99 – $40 savings)

Collectibles & Apparel:

  • All T-Shirts: Buy 1 get 1 Free
  • DC Gamer Funko Mystery Box: $19.99
  • Save $15 on Select Monopoly and Funkoverse Game Sets

To learn more about the benefits of becoming a PowerUp Pro member, please visit Gamestop.com/PowerUpRewards or your local GameStop store.

About GameStop
GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $20 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool.

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

Contact:
Michael Delgado
GameStop Public Relations
(817) 722-7575
[email protected]

