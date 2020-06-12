Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GameStop Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

GameStop Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (the “Company”) today reported preliminary voting results from the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”)  held Friday June 12, 2020. Based on the preliminary results, the ten directors that will serve as members of the Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of stockholders will include Hestia Capital Partners, LP’s and Permit Capital Enterprise Fund, LP’s nominees Kurtis Wolf and Paul Evans.

Based on the preliminary results, the nominees elected to the Board were Lizabeth Dunn, Paul Evans, Raul J. Fernandez, Reginald Fils-Aimé, George E. Sherman, William Simon, James Symancyk, Carrie W. Teffner, Kathy P. Vrabeck, and Kurtis Wolf. As previously announced,  Ms. Vrabeck, formerly the Board’s Lead Independent Director, will serve as Chair of the Board. Daniel A. DeMatteo, Gerald Szczepanski, Larry S. Zilavy and Steven R. Koonin retired from the Board and did not stand for re-election at the Meeting, reducing the Board to 10 members.

“We welcome Mr. Wolf and Mr. Evans to the Board, and look forward to working together to deliver value to all GameStop stockholders.  I would like to thank Jerome Davis and Thomas Kelly for their years of Board service. I would also like to thank Daniel DeMatteo for his years of service as Executive Chairman, former CEO and co-founder. Dan’s passion for our business inspired us to grow from a small software retailer to the world’s largest video game omni-channel retailer offering the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats,” said Kathy Vrabeck, Chair of the Board.

GameStop will file the voting results, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) within four business days.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world’s largest video game retailer, operates approximately 5,300 stores across 14 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats.  GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit.  The company’s consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world’s leading print and digital video game publication. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Media Contact:
Phil Denning, ICR Inc.
(646) 677-1258
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
GameStop Corp. Investor Relations
(817) 424-2001
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.