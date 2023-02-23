WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced record results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2022 Actual 2021 Actual 2022 Actual 2021 Actual Total Revenue $ 336.4 $ 298.3 $ 1,311.7 $ 1,216.4 Income From Operations $ 275.5 $ 204.4 $ 1,029.9 $ 841.8 Net income $ 199.6 $ 119.6 $ 703.3 $ 534.1 FFO(1) (4) $ 258.8 $ 178.0 $ 887.3 $ 765.7 AFFO(2) (4) $ 239.1 $ 205.3 $ 924.4 $ 812.0 Adjusted EBITDA(3) (4) $ 312.0 $ 277.2 $ 1,221.7 $ 1,096.6 Net income, per diluted common share and OP units(4) $ 0.75 $ 0.50 $ 2.70 $ 2.26 FFO, per diluted common share and OP units(4) $ 0.97 $ 0.74 $ 3.40 $ 3.24 AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units(4) $ 0.89 $ 0.85 $ 3.55 $ 3.44

(1) Funds from operations (“FFO”) is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) is FFO, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense; the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts; other depreciation; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; impairment charges; straight-line rent adjustments; losses or (gains) on sales of operations, net of tax; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net; income tax expense; real estate depreciation; other depreciation; (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax; (gains) or losses on sales of operations, net of tax; stock based compensation expense; straight-line rent adjustments; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; impairment charges; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision for credit losses, net.

(4) Metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests.

Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, “We ended 2022 with record fourth quarter results and increased dividends as our deep, long-term knowledge of the gaming sector has allowed us to continually expand and diversify our tenant base, geographic footprint and rental streams. Reflecting this ongoing expansion, since our establishment as the gaming industry’s first REIT, GLPI has grown from being a landlord with one tenant and 19 properties to become a landlord with six premiere tenants and 57 properties across 17 states as of December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter results again highlight the durability of our rental streams, including the completion of previously announced agreements in late 2021 and in 2022 with The Cordish Companies and Bally’s Corporation, combined with our initiatives to position the Company for further growth through the active management of all aspects of our business and capital structure.

“During the fourth quarter, we continued to successfully and aggressively execute on our long-term strategy to grow rental cash flows while prudently funding our ongoing growth and dividend increases. Early in the quarter we announced an agreement to establish a new master lease for seven PENN Entertainment (“PENN”) properties, including a funding option to allow PENN to pursue attractive growth opportunities in several of its existing markets including Illinois, Ohio and Nevada. The relocation of PENN’s Aurora and Joliet properties in Illinois to new land-based locations with expanded amenities will deliver a superior guest experience at sites with proximity to major thoroughfares and highly trafficked areas. In Ohio, PENN’s proposed hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus is expected to strengthen the property’s already impressive performance and transform it into a regional destination. Consistent with the leases in our portfolio, this new master lease includes attractive rent and financing terms for both parties under a proven structure that offers GLPI downside protection, while positioning us to benefit from PENN’s long-term growth. Our active support of our leading regional gaming operator tenants through innovative transaction structures has proven to be mutually beneficial and we are confident that this new master lease with PENN will extend our record of success on this front.

“Our ongoing pursuit of growth continues in 2023, as earlier this quarter we completed our previously announced acquisition from Bally’s of the real property assets of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel in Rhode Island (“Bally’s Tiverton”) and Bally’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi in Mississippi (“Bally’s Biloxi”) for $635 million, inclusive of $15 million in the form of OP units, both of which were added to GLPI’s existing master lease with Bally’s. The initial rent for the lease was increased by $48.5 million on an annualized basis. GLPI is positioned to benefit from Bally’s long-term growth as we have the option, subject to receipt by Bally’s of required consents, to acquire the real property assets of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort in Lincoln, RI (“Bally’s Lincoln”) prior to December 31, 2024 for a purchase price of $771 million and additional rent of $58.8 million.

“Looking forward, we believe GLPI is well positioned to deliver long-term growth based on our gaming operator relationships, our rights and options to participate in select tenants’ future growth and expansion initiatives, and our ability to structure and fund innovative transactions at competitive rates. Our tenants’ strength, combined with GLPI’s balance sheet and liquidity, position the Company to consistently grow its cash flows and build value for shareholders in 2023 and beyond.”

Recent Developments

On January 13, 2023, the Company called for redemption all of the $500 million, 5.375% Senior Notes (the “Notes”) due in 2023. GLPI redeemed all of the Notes on February 12, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) for $507.5 million which represented 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued interest through the Redemption Date. GLPI funded the redemption of the Notes primarily from cash on hand.

On January 3, 2023, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition from Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) (“Bally’s”) of the real property assets of Bally’s Tiverton and Bally’s Biloxi for consideration of $635 million, inclusive of $15 million in the form of OP units. These properties were added to the Company’s existing Master Lease with Bally’s. The initial rent for the lease was increased by $48.5 million on an annualized basis, subject to contractual escalations based on the Consumer Price Index (“CPI”), with a 1% floor and a 2% ceiling, subject to CPI meeting a 0.5% threshold. In connection with the closing, a $200 million deposit funded by GLPI in September 2022 was returned to the Company along with a $9.0 million transaction fee that will be accounted for as a reduction of the purchase price of the assets acquired with no earnings impact. Concurrent with the closing, GLPI borrowed $600 million under its previously structured delayed draw term loan. GLPI continues to have the option, subject to receipt by Bally’s of required consents to acquire the real property assets of Bally’s Lincoln prior to December 31, 2024, for a purchase price of $771 million and additional initial rent of $58.8 million.

In December 2022, the Company entered into a new continuous equity offering under which the Company may sell up to $1 billion of its common stock from time to time through a sales agent in “at the market” (“ATM”) offerings. The Company continues to have the full $1 billion capacity as of the date of this release. Other Significant Developments

On October 10, 2022, the Company announced that it agreed to create a new master lease with PENN for seven of PENN’s current properties. The Company and PENN also agreed to a funding mechanism to support PENN’s pursuit of relocation and development opportunities at several of the properties included in the new master lease. The transaction, including the creation of the new master lease became effective as of January 1, 2023. Pursuant to the terms agreed upon by the parties, the current PENN master lease was amended to remove PENN’s properties in Aurora and Joliet, Illinois, Columbus and Toledo, Ohio, and Henderson, Nevada. Those properties were added to the new master lease. In addition, the existing leases for the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Pennsylvania and Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland were terminated and these properties were transferred to the new master lease. GLPI agreed to fund up to $225 million for the relocation of PENN’s riverboat casino in Aurora at a 7.75% cap rate. GLPI also agreed to fund, at PENN’s election, up to an additional $350 million for the relocation of the Hollywood Casino Joliet as well as the construction of hotels at Hollywood Casino Columbus and a second hotel tower at the M Resort Spa Casino at then current market rates. The terms of the new master lease and the amended PENN master lease are substantially similar to the current PENN master lease with the following key differences; The new master lease is cross-defaulted and co-terminus with the existing PENN master lease. The initial term of the new master lease expires on October 31, 2033, with three 5-year extensions at PENN’s option. All rent in the new master lease is fixed with annual escalation of 1.50%, with the first escalation occurring for the lease year beginning on November 1, 2023. The rent for the new lease is $232.2 million in base rent. The rent for the original PENN master lease is $284.1 million, consisting of $208.2 million of building base rent, $43.0 million of land base rent, and $32.9 million of percentage rent.

On September 26, 2022, the Company closed on its previously announced transaction whereby Bally’s acquired both GLPI’s non-land real estate assets and PENN’s outstanding equity interests in Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, Inc. (“Tropicana Las Vegas”) for an aggregate cash acquisition price, net of fees and expenses, of approximately $145 million, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $67.4 million. GLPI retained ownership of the land and concurrently entered into a 50-year ground lease with Bally’s for an initial annual cash rent of $10.5 million. The ground lease is supported by a Bally’s corporate guarantee and cross-defaulted with the Bally’s Master Lease.

On August 19, 2022, the Company entered into a forward sale agreement (the “August 2022 Forward Sale Agreement”), for up to $105 million. No amounts have been or will be recorded on the Company’s balance sheet with respect to the August 2022 Forward Sale Agreement until settlement. The Company settled the August 2022 Forward Sale Agreement in February 2023, utilizing the proceeds of $64.6 million to partially fund the redemption of the Notes that were redeemed as described above.

In addition to the ATM shares sold pursuant to the forward agreement, during the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2022, the Company sold 3,171,776 shares and 2,034,723 shares of its common stock, respectively, under its regular way ATM program raising net proceeds of $156.4 million and $104.4 million, respectively.

On July 1, 2022, the Company issued 7,935,000 shares of its common stock, generating proceeds of approximately $350.8 million.

On May 13, 2022, GLP Capital terminated its credit facility that was scheduled to mature on May 21, 2023 that was guaranteed by the Company and entered into a new credit agreement that provides for a $1.75 billion revolving credit facility with a maturity of four years, subject to two six-month extensions at GLP Capital’s option, and that is guaranteed by the Company. The Company recorded a debt extinguishment charge of $2.2 million in connection with this transaction.

On April 1, 2022, GLPI completed its previously announced acquisition from Bally’s of the land and real estate assets of Bally’s three casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado, and Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel in Rock Island, Illinois, for total consideration of $150 million. These properties were added to the Bally’s Master Lease, with the rent for the Bally’s Master Lease increased by $12.0 million on an annual basis. The rent is subject to contractual escalations based on the CPI, with a 1% floor and a 2% ceiling, subject to the CPI meeting a 0.5% threshold.

On March 1, 2022, GLPI completed the acquisition of the land and real estate assets of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia (“Live! Philadelphia”) and Live! Casino Pittsburgh (“Live! Pittsburgh”) from The Cordish Companies (“Cordish”) for total consideration of approximately $689 million (inclusive of transaction costs). The Company funded the acquisition by assuming approximately $423 million in debt (which the Company repaid) and issuing approximately $137 million of operating partnership units (approximately 3.0 million total units), with the balance paid from cash on hand, which was in part generated by its December 2021 issuance of senior unsecured notes and common stock.

Simultaneous with the March 1, 2022 closing of the above transaction, the Company entered into a master lease with Cordish (the “Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease”), pursuant to which Cordish will continue its ownership, control and management of the operations of Live! Philadelphia and Live! Pittsburgh. The Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease has an initial annual rent of $50.0 million and an initial term of 39 years, with a maximum term of 60 years, inclusive of tenant renewal options, as well as a fixed annual lease escalation of 1.75% on the entirety of rent commencing on the lease’s second anniversary.

On December 29, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of the land and real estate assets of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (“Live! Maryland”) from Cordish for total consideration of $1.16 billion (inclusive of transaction costs). Cordish and the Company entered into a lease with Cordish (the “Maryland Live! Lease”), pursuant to which Cordish will continue its ownership, control and management of the operations of Live! Maryland. The Maryland Live! Lease has an initial annual rent of $75 million and an initial term of 39 years, with a maximum term of 60 years, inclusive of tenant renewal options, as well as a fixed annual lease escalation of 1.75% on the entirety of rent commencing on the lease’s second anniversary. The transaction also includes a partnership on future Cordish casino developments, as well as potential financing partnerships between GLPI and Cordish in other areas of Cordish’s portfolio of real estate and operating businesses. GLPI funded the transaction by assuming $363 million in debt, which was repaid, and issuing $205 million of operating partnership units (4.35 million total units), with the balance of the consideration from cash on hand, which in part was generated by GLPI’s December 2021 issuance of senior unsecured notes and common stock.

Dividends

On November 23, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.705 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend was paid on December 23, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.

On February 22, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.72 per share on the Company’s common stock as well as a special earnings and profit dividend of $0.25 per share related to the sale of the Tropicana Las Vegas building. These dividends will be payable on March 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023.

2023 Guidance

Reflecting the current operating and competitive environment, the Company is providing AFFO guidance for the full year 2023 based on the following assumptions and other factors:

The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any pending or possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions.

The guidance assumes there will be no material changes in applicable legislation, regulatory environment, world events, including another COVID-19 or other new pandemic outbreak, weather, recent consumer trends, economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape or other circumstances beyond our control that may adversely affect the Company’s results of operations.

The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2023 will be between $980 million and $997 million, or between $3.61 and $3.67 per diluted share and OP units.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, provision for credit losses, net, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. In particular, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in the provision for credit losses, net, under ASU No. 2016-13 – Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“ASC 326”) in future periods. The non-cash change in the provision for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to future periods is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company’s control and may not be reliably predicted, including the performance and future outlook of our tenant’s operations for our leases that are accounted for as investment in leases, financing receivables, as well as broader macroeconomic factors and future predictions of such factors. As a result, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Portfolio Update

GLPI’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of December 31, 2022, GLPI’s portfolio consisted of interests in 57 gaming and related facilities, the real property associated with 34 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 7 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), the real property associated with 7 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally’s, the real property associated with 3 gaming and related facilities operated by Cordish and the real property associated with 2 gaming and related facilities operated by Casino Queen. These facilities are geographically diversified across 17 states and contain approximately 27.8 million square feet of improvements. The figures above do not reflect the January 3, 2023 acquisition of the real property assets of Bally’s Biloxi and Bally’s Tiverton, which added 2.4 million of property square footage and diversified the Company into Rhode Island.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Rental income $ 299,246 $ 285,461 $ 1,173,376 $ 1,106,658 Income from investment in leases, financing receivables 37,142 — 138,309 — Total income from real estate 336,388 285,461 1,311,685 1,106,658 Gaming, food, beverage and other — 12,874 — 109,693 Total revenues 336,388 298,335 1,311,685 1,216,351 Operating expenses Gaming, food, beverage and other — 4,965 — 53,039 Land rights and ground lease expense 11,870 13,052 49,048 37,390 General and administrative 11,315 15,276 51,319 61,245 Gains from dispositions — (7,029 ) (67,481 ) (21,751 ) Impairment charge on land — — 3,298 — Depreciation 59,708 59,401 238,688 236,434 Provision for credit losses, net (21,961 ) 8,226 6,898 8,226 Total operating expenses 60,932 93,891 281,770 374,583 Income from operations 275,456 204,444 1,029,915 841,768 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (76,538 ) (71,779 ) (309,291 ) (283,037 ) Interest income 1,293 13 1,905 197 Insurance gain — 3,500 — 3,500 Losses on debt extinguishment — — (2,189 ) — Total other expenses (75,245 ) (68,266 ) (309,575 ) (279,340 ) Income before income taxes 200,211 136,178 720,340 562,428 Income tax provision 624 16,551 17,055 28,342 Net income $ 199,587 $ 119,627 $ 703,285 $ 534,086 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in Operating Partnership (5,470 ) (39 ) (18,632 ) (39 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 194,117 $ 119,588 $ 684,653 $ 534,047 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 0.75 $ 0.50 $ 2.71 $ 2.27 Diluted earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 0.75 $ 0.50 $ 2.70 $ 2.26

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Current Year Revenue Detail

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Building base rent Land base rent Percentage rent Total cash income Straight

line rent Ground rent in revenue Accretion on financing leases Other

rental revenue Total rental income PENN Master Lease $ 72,198 $ 23,492 $ 23,934 $ 119,624 $ (3,394 ) $ 572 $ — $ — $ 116,802 Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 59,095 17,814 7,164 84,073 1,858 2,204 — — 88,135 PENN Meadows Lease 3,953 — 2,040 5,993 572 — — 183 6,748 PENN Morgantown Lease — 762 — 762 — — — — 762 PENN Perryville Lease 1,479 486 — 1,965 38 — — — 2,003 Caesars Master Lease 15,823 5,933 — 21,756 2,394 378 — — 24,528 Horseshoe St. Louis Lease 5,844 — — 5,844 472 — — — 6,316 Boyd Master Lease 19,674 2,946 2,566 25,186 574 432 — — 26,192 Boyd Belterra Lease 696 474 472 1,642 151 — — — 1,793 Bally’s Master Lease 13,260 — — 13,260 — 2,537 — — 15,797 Maryland Live! Lease 18,750 — — 18,750 — 2,155 3,227 — 24,132 Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 12,500 — — 12,500 — 302 2,112 — 14,914 Casino Queen Master Lease 5,534 — — 5,534 107 — — — 5,641 Tropicana Las Vegas Lease — 2,625 — 2,625 — — — — 2,625 Total $ 228,806 $ 54,532 $ 36,176 $ 319,514 $ 2,772 $ 8,580 $ 5,339 $ 183 $ 336,388 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Building base rent Land base rent Percentage rent Total cash income Straight

line rent Ground rent in revenue Accretion on financing leases Other

rental revenue Total rental income PENN Master Lease $ 285,944 $ 93,969 $ 97,423 $ 477,336 $ (11,700 ) $ 2,495 $ — $ — $ 468,131 Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 234,835 71,256 28,030 334,121 (1,494 ) 8,173 — — 340,800 PENN Meadows Lease 15,811 — 8,824 24,635 2,289 — — 589 27,513 PENN Morgantown Lease — 3,047 — 3,047 — — — — 3,047 PENN Perryville Lease 5,871 1,943 — 7,814 196 — — — 8,010 Caesars Master Lease 62,709 23,729 — 86,438 10,162 1,512 — — 98,112 Horseshoe St. Louis Lease 23,161 — — 23,161 2,103 — — — 25,264 Boyd Master Lease 78,184 11,785 10,124 100,093 2,296 1,729 — — 104,118 Boyd Belterra Lease 2,764 1,894 1,865 6,523 — — — — 6,523 Bally’s Master Lease 49,598 — — 49,598 — 9,603 — — 59,201 Maryland Live! Lease 75,000 $ — — 75,000 — 8,521 12,569 — 96,090 Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 41,667 $ — — 41,667 — 1,001 6,873 — 49,541 Casino Queen Master Lease 22,122 — — 22,122 442 — — — 22,564 Tropicana Las Vegas Lease — 2,771 — 2,771 — — — — 2,771 Total $ 897,666 $ 210,394 $ 146,266 $ 1,254,326 $ 4,294 $ 33,034 $ 19,442 $ 589 $ 1,311,685

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED

(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 199,587 $ 119,627 $ 703,285 $ 534,086 (Gains) losses from dispositions of property, net of tax — (206 ) (52,844 ) 711 Real estate depreciation 59,240 58,564 236,809 230,941 Funds from operations $ 258,827 $ 177,985 $ 887,250 $ 765,738 Straight-line rent adjustments (2,772 ) (1,449 ) (4,294 ) (3,993 ) Other depreciation(1) 468 837 1,879 5,493 Amortization of land rights 3,289 6,445 15,859 15,616 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2,377 2,519 9,975 9,929 Accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables (5,339 ) — (19,442 ) — Non-cash adjustment to financing lease liabilities 123 — 483 — Stock based compensation 4,183 3,645 20,427 16,831 Loss (gain) on sale of operations, net of tax — 7,730 — (3,560 ) Losses on debt extinguishment — — 2,189 — Impairment charge on land — — 3,298 — Provision for credit losses, net (21,961 ) 8,226 6,898 8,226 Capital maintenance expenditures(2) (57 ) (615 ) (159 ) (2,270 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 239,138 $ 205,323 $ 924,363 $ 812,010 Interest, net(3) 74,570 71,766 304,703 282,840 Income tax expense 624 1,998 2,418 9,440 Capital maintenance expenditures(2) 57 615 159 2,270 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2,377 ) (2,519 ) (9,975 ) (9,929 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 312,012 $ 277,183 $ 1,221,668 $ 1,096,631 Net income, per diluted common shares and OP units $ 0.75 $ 0.50 $ 2.70 $ 2.26 FFO, per diluted common share and OP units $ 0.97 $ 0.74 $ 3.40 $ 3.24 AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units $ 0.89 $ 0.85 $ 3.55 $ 3.44 Weighted average number of common shares and OP units outstanding Diluted common shares 260,365,257 241,369,486 253,846,475 236,230,630 OP units 7,366,683 141,808 6,878,857 35,743 Diluted common shares and OP units 267,731,940 241,511,294 260,725,332 236,266,373

(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company’s taxable REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

(3) Current year amounts excludes non-cash interest expense gross up related to the ground lease for the Live! Maryland property.

Reconciliation of Cash Net Operating Income

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED

(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 312,012 $ 1,221,668 General and administrative expenses 11,315 51,319 Stock based compensation (4,183 ) (20,427 ) Cash net operating income(1) 319,144 1,252,560

(1) Cash net operating income is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses.





Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Real estate investments, net $ 7,707,935 $ 7,777,551 Investment in leases, financing receivables, net 1,903,195 1,201,670 Assets held for sale — 77,728 Right-of-use assets and land rights, net 834,067 851,819 Cash and cash equivalents 239,083 724,595 Other assets 246,106 57,086 Total assets $ 10,930,386 $ 10,690,449 Liabilities Accounts payable, dividend payable and accrued expenses $ 6,561 $ 63,543 Accrued interest 82,297 71,810 Accrued salaries and wages 6,742 6,798 Operating lease liabilities 181,965 183,945 Financing lease liabilities 53,792 53,309 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 6,128,468 6,552,372 Deferred rental revenue 324,774 329,068 Other liabilities 27,691 39,464 Total liabilities 6,812,290 7,300,309 Equity Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) — — Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 260,727,030 shares and 247,206,937 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 2,607 2,472 Additional paid-in capital 5,573,567 4,953,943 Retained deficit (1,798,216 ) (1,771,402 ) Total equity attributable to Gaming and Leisure Properties 3,777,958 3,185,013 Noncontrolling interests in GLPI’s Operating Partnership (7,366,683 units and 4,348,774 units outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 340,138 205,127 Total equity 4,118,096 3,390,140 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,930,386 $ 10,690,449





Debt Capitalization

The Company’s debt structure as of December 31, 2022 was as follows:

Years to

Maturity Interest Rate Balance (in thousands) Unsecured $1,750 Million Revolver Due May 2026 3.4 — % — Term Loan Credit Facility 4.7 — % — Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2023 0.8 5.375 % 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2024 1.7 3.350 % 400,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025 2.4 5.250 % 850,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026 3.3 5.375 % 975,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 5.4 5.750 % 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 6.0 5.300 % 750,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030 7.0 4.000 % 700,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031 8.0 4.000 % 700,000 Senior Unsecured Notes due January 2032 9.0 3.250 % 800,000 Other 3.7 4.780 % 583 Total long-term debt 6,175,583 Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (47,115 ) Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts $ 6,128,468 Weighted average 5.1 4.660 %

Rating Agency Update – Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating Standard & Poor’s BBB- Fitch BBB- Moody’s Ba1





Properties (1)

Description Location Date Acquired Tenant/Operator PENN Master Lease (19 Properties) Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg, IN 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Aurora Aurora, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Joliet Joliet, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Argosy Casino Alton Alton, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Toledo Toledo, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Columbus Columbus, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Charles Town, WV 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA 11/1/2013 PENN M Resort Henderson, NV 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Bangor Bangor, ME 11/1/2013 PENN Zia Park Casino Hobbs, NM 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast Bay St. Louis, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Argosy Casino Riverside Riverside, MO 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Tunica Tunica, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Boomtown Biloxi Biloxi, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway Dayton, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track Youngstown, OH 11/1/2013 PENN 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, MS 5/1/2017 PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties) Ameristar Black Hawk Black Hawk, CO 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar East Chicago East Chicago, IN 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar Council Bluffs Council Bluffs, IA 4/28/2016 PENN L’Auberge Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Boomtown Bossier City Bossier City, LA 4/28/2016 PENN L’Auberge Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Boomtown New Orleans New Orleans, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar Vicksburg Vicksburg, MS 4/28/2016 PENN River City Casino & Hotel St. Louis, MO 4/28/2016 PENN Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu) Jackpot, NV 4/28/2016 PENN Plainridge Park Casino Plainridge, MA 10/15/2018 PENN Caesars Master Lease (6 Properties) Tropicana Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ 10/1/2018 CZR Tropicana Laughlin Laughlin, NV 10/1/2018 CZR Trop Casino Greenville Greenville, MS 10/1/2018 CZR Belle of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 10/1/2018 CZR Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf Bettendorf, IA 12/18/2020 CZR Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo Waterloo, IA 12/18/2020 CZR Boyd Master Lease (3 Properties) Belterra Casino Resort Florence, IN 4/28/2016 BYD Ameristar Kansas City Kansas City, MO 4/28/2016 BYD Ameristar St. Charles St. Charles, MO 4/28/2016 BYD Bally’s Master Lease ( 6 Properties) Tropicana Evansville Evansville, IN 06/03/2021 BALY Dover Downs Dover, DE 06/03/2021 BALY Black Hawk (Black Hawk North, West and East casinos) Black Hawk, CO 4/1/2022 BALY Quad Cities Casino & Hotel Rock Island, IL 4/01/2022 BALY Casino Queen Master Lease (2 Properties) Casino Queen East St. Louis, IL 1/23/2014 Casino Queen Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 12/17/2021 Casino Queen Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease (2 Properties) Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA 3/01/2022 Cordish Live! Casino Pittsburgh Greensburg, PA 3/01/2022 Cordish Single Asset Leases Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center Cincinnati, OH 10/15/2018 BYD Horseshoe St. Louis St. Louis, MO 10/1/2018 CZR Hollywood Casino at the Meadows Washington, PA 9/9/2016 PENN Hollywood Casino Morgantown Morgantown, PA 10/1/2020 PENN Hollywood Casino Perryville Perryville, MD 7/1/2021 PENN Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland Hanover, MD 12/29/2021 Cordish Tropicana Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV 4/16/2020 BALY

(1) Table above represents properties owned as of December 31, 2022 and therefore excludes the January 3, 2023 acquisition of Bally’s Tiverton and Bally’s Biloxi which were added to the Bally’s Master Lease.





Lease Information

Master Leases PENN

Master

Lease PENN

Amended

Pinnacle

Master

Lease Caesars

Amended and Restated

Master Lease Boyd Master

Lease Bally’s Master Lease Casino Queen Master Lease Pennsylvania

Live! Master

Lease

operated by Cordish Property Count 19 12 6 3 6 2 2 Number of States Represented 10 8 5 2 4 2 1 Commencement Date 11/1/2013 4/28/2016 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 6/3/2021 12/17/2021 3/1/2022 Lease Expiration Date 10/31/2033 4/30/2031 9/30/2038 04/30/2026 06/02/2036 12/17/2036 2/28/2061 Remaining Renewal Terms 15 (3×5 years) 20 (4×5 years) 20 (4×5 years) 25 (5×5 years) 20 (4×5 years) 20 (4×5 years) 21 (1 X 11 years, 1 X 10 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.4 1.35(1) 1.4 1.4 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2% 2% (3) 2% (4) (5) 1.75 (6) Coverage ratio at September 30, 2022(2) 2.21 2.23 2.48 2.81 2.52 2.76 N/A Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 1.8 N/A 1.8 N/A N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization November May October May June December March 2024 Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 5 years 2 years N/A 2 years N/A N/A N/A Next Reset November 2023 May 2024 N/A May 2024 N/A N/A N/A

(1) The Bally’s Master Lease ratio declines to 1.20 once annual rent reaches $60 million.

(2) Information with respect to our tenants’ rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2022. The Casino Queen Master Lease is calculated on a proforma basis for the addition of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge which occurred in December 2021. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants’ information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.

(3) Building base rent shall be increased by 1.25% annually in the 5th and 6th lease year, 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year, and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter.

(4) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(5) Rent increases by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning in the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the CPI increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI is less than 0.25% then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year.



(6) Effective on the second anniversary of the commencement date of the lease.





Lease Information

Single Property Leases Belterra Park Lease

operated by

Boyd Meadows

Lease

operated by

PENN Horseshoe St. Louis Lease operated by

CZR Morgantown Ground

Lease

operated by

PENN Perryville

Lease

operated by

PENN Live! Casino

& Hotel-

Maryland

operated by Cordish Tropicana Las Vegas Ground Lease

operated by

BALY Commencement Date 10/15/2018 9/9/2016 9/29/2020 10/1/2020 7/1/2021 12/29/2021 9/26/2022 Lease Expiration Date 04/30/2026 9/30/2026 10/31/2033 10/31/2040 6/30/2041 12/31/2060 9/25/2072 Remaining Renewal Terms 25 (5×5 years) 19 (3x5years, 1×4 years) 20 (4×5 years) 30 (6×5 years) 15 (3×5 years) 21 (1×11 years, 1×10 years) 49 (1 x 24 years, 1 x 25 years) Corporate Guarantee No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage 1.4 1.2 1.2 N/A 1.2 1.4 1.4 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes N/A Yes Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2% 5%(1) 1.25%(2) 1.5%(3) 1.5%(4) 1.75%(5) (6) Coverage ratio at September 30, 2022(7) 4.31 1.85 2.30 N/A 3.19 N/A N/A Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 2.0 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yearly Anniversary for Realization May October October December July January 2024 October Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 2 years 2 years N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Next Reset May 2024 October 2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(1) Meadows contains an annual escalator for up to 5% of the base rent, if certain rent coverage ratio thresholds are met, which remains at 5% until the earlier of 10 years or the year in which total rent is $31 million, at which point the escalator is reduced to 2%.

(2) For the second through fifth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.75% for the 6th and 7th lease years and then 2% for the remaining term of the lease.

(3) Increases by 1.5% on the opening date (which occurred on December 22, 2021) and for the first three lease years. Commencing on the fourth anniversary of the opening date and for each anniversary thereafter, if the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, the rent for such lease year shall increase by 1.25% of rent as of the immediately preceding lease year, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(4) Building base rent increases for the second through fourth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.25% to the extent CPI for the preceding lease year is at least 0.5%.

(5) Effective on the second anniversary of the commencement date of the lease.

(6) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(7) Information with respect to our tenants’ rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2022. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants’ information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Net Operating Income (“Cash NOI”), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. These metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management’s view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, impairment charges, straight-line rent adjustments, losses or (gains) on sales of operations, net of tax, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net, income tax expense, real estate depreciation, other depreciation, (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax, (gains) or losses on sales of operations, net of tax, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision for credit losses, net. For financial reporting and debt covenant purposes, the Company includes the amounts of non-cash rents earned in FFO, AFFO, and Adjusted EBITDA. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA excluding general and administrative expenses and including, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from dispositions of property.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

