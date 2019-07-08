Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
WYOMISSING, Pa., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) today announced that the Company will release its 2019 second quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.  The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

During the conference call, Peter M. Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven T. Snyder, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will review the quarter’s results and performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast:
The conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.glpropinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877/407-0784
International: 1-201/689-8560

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844/512-2921
International: 1-412/317-6671
Passcode: 13692174
The playback can be accessed through August 15, 2019.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

Contact
Investor Relations – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Steven T. Snyder
610/378-8215
[email protected]

Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy
212/835-8500
[email protected]

