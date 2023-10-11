The United States gaming laptop market holds a global market share of 32.4% in 2023. Early access to future-proof gaming laptops appreciating revenue from gaming laptops in the United States.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global gaming laptop market value is expected to jump from US$ 12,476.1 Million in 2023 to US$ 19,190.4 Million by 2033. This growth is expected to be driven by a steady CAGR of 4.4% over the next decade.

Gaming laptop ownership is shooting up as consumers across small towns and metropolitan cities of emerging economies seek high-quality gaming experiences. Since these countries are witnessing a progressive interest in gaming, leading stakeholders focus on the budding market for gaming laptops.

The number of professional eSports gamers continuously rises in developing countries, thus contributing to investors’ confidence in these markets. Companies are also introducing budget-friendly gaming laptops equipped with exciting features to capture mid-range consumers in regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Governments across the globe are working toward boosting video games stature and promoting it as an art. Recently, the Australian government rolled out incentives to support game development, sending out the green light to investors, manufacturers, and developers. As the cultural value of video games is increasing, gaming electronics like gaming laptops also witness an upward trend in sales.

Providers of gaming laptops are taking their market reach to the next level by entering eCommerce platforms. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of gaming laptops without going to the store to compare price points, features, and performance of different laptops. This is boosting online sales of gaming laptops.

“Key stakeholders and investors are predicted to focus on emerging countries where governments promote gaming culture by rolling out incentives and funds. Rising eSports participants in emerging economies and frequent gaming tournaments across the globe are also opening up significant opportunities for gaming laptop suppliers,” – Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Gaming Laptop Market Report

The United States gaming laptop market has a leading position with a share of 32.4% in 2023.

has a leading position with a share of in 2023. In Europe, the United Kingdom and Germany are the prominent markets for gaming laptops. According to the latest research, the United Kingdom records a 7.4% value share, whereas Germany holds a market share of 6.7% in 2023.

value share, whereas Germany holds a market share of 6.7% in 2023. China and Japan hold market shares of 7.2% and 8.3%, respectively, in 2023.

respectively, in 2023. The professional gamer end-user segment accounted for 21.4% of the market 2023.

Investment in graphic cards is prominently high, as visuals form an important aspect of gaming laptops. As per the study, the share of the graphic card sub-segment accounts for 24.6% in 2023.

Competition Analysis

The gaming laptop market is highly competitive. Gaming laptop suppliers offer upgraded software and technologies to enhance their market position. Leading players are targeting price-sensitive consumers and introducing budget-friendly laptops in developing economies.

Manufacturers also focus on innovation for better performance, high-refresh-rate displays, enhanced cooling solutions, etc., to attract and cater to all types of gamers. Key players are adopting strategies such as collaboration with experts and other companies to tap into new markets and increase their revenue share.

Recent Developments Shaping the Gaming Laptop Market

In June 2023, HP introduced three new gaming laptops: budget-friendly Omen 16, Victus 16, and Omen Transcend 16. These updated models are designed keeping in mind the requirements of gamers, whether it involves handling multitasking tasks or smoothly running AAA games. These laptops also provide the customization option with Nvidia RTX 4000-series GPUs.

In August 2023, Lenovo released its LOQ gaming laptop series in India. These gaming laptops are configured with Nvidia RTX4080 and Intel 13th-generation Core i7. It features a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with 350 nits of brightness and 144Hz refresh rate.

In September 2023, Acer launched Acer Nitro V, a budget-friendly gaming laptop replete with attractive features and affordable price tags for consumers in India. This model targets people who enjoy playing games on PCs and seek a gaming experience without investing too much money.

