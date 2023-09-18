The India gaming market is expected to approach US$ 3.7 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 12%, says RationalStat

India Gaming Market was valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 12% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview4

The India gaming market refers to the Indian video game industry, which includes various gaming areas such as gaming hardware, software, esports, game creation, and gaming-related services. This market has seen substantial expansion in recent years and is now one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets.

Internet connectivity advancements, such as the widespread availability of high-speed mobile internet, have made online gaming more accessible and fun. Gamers can quickly download games, play multiplayer battles, and receive updates.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the India gaming market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including game type, type, device type, end user and geography/regions (including North India, West & Central India, South India, East India).

Market intelligence for the India gaming market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the India gaming market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

India Gaming Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, in 2022, the online type sector accounted for the greatest revenue share of roughly 42%. Because to increased internet penetration, the growth of the online casual gaming sector, and the growing popularity of massively multiplayer online games.

On the basis of device type, in 2022, the mobile sector had a revenue share of more than 40%, and the console device category is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.7 billion Growth Rate 12% Key Market Drivers Growing game development industry

Increasing government interest in promoting gaming industry

Presence of passionate gaming community Companies Profiled Hyperlink Info System

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Zensar Technologies

Dream

Nintendo

99 Games25

Krafton Inc.

Nautilus Mobile

TCS

HData Systems

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the India gaming market include,

In April 2023, JetSynthesys launched its new mobile gaming app, FAU-G. FAU-G is a patriotic mobile game that is set in the Indian military.

In March 2023, Nazara Technologies launched its new mobile gaming platform, Gamezop. Gamezop is a platform that allows users to play a variety of mobile games, including casual games, multiplayer games, and skill-based games.

In January 2023, Dead Space released next year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, according to Electronic Arts’ Crafting the Tension Art Developer Livestream. The FrostbiteTM game engine is being used to rebuild the original sci-fi survival horror game Dead Space.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the India gaming market growth include Hyperlink InfoSystem, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Zensar Technologies, Dream, Nintendo, 99 Games25, Krafton Inc., Nautilus Mobile, TCS, and HData Systems, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the India gaming market based on game type, type, device type, end user and region

India Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Game Type Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Role-Playing (RPG) Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MABO) Shooter (FPS and TPS) Simulation and Sports Others (Sandbox)

India Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Offline Online

India Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Device Type PC Mobile Browser PC Games Download PC Games Console Xbox PlayStation Nintendo Switch Others

India Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Male Female

India Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North India West & Central India South India East India



Key Questions Answered in the Gaming Report:

What will be the market value of the India gaming market by 2030?

What is the market size of the India gaming market?

What are the market drivers of the India gaming market?

What are the key trends in the India gaming market?

Which is the leading region in the India gaming market?

What are the major companies operating in the India gaming market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the India gaming market?

