Gaming Market is Growing Due to Increasing Proliferation on Mobile Phones and Internet Connections Globally

New York, US, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), ” Gaming Market By System, By System By End-User Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2021 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 13.19% to attain a valuation of around USD 546.99 Billion by the end of 2030.

Market Synopsis

Gaming refers to the activity of playing electronic games through various platforms such as consoles, computers, mobile phones, and online platforms. Gaming has become a popular form of entertainment and has evolved, ranging from simple games to complex ones that require specialized skills and equipment.

Gaming has a wide range of applications and uses, including entertainment, education, training, and therapy. In addition, gaming has become an industry in itself, with a growing number of players, developers, and investors.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Gaming industry include

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Take-Tow Interactive Software Inc.

Nexon Company

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

EPIC Games

Interactive Entertainment

Electronic Arts

Sega Games Co. Ltd.

NetEase Inc.

Gaming Market Report Scope:



Report Metrics Details Gaming Market Size by 2030 USD 177.8 Billion (2030) Gaming Market CAGR during 2021-2030 8.6% Base Year 2020 Forecast 2021-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers • Increasing Popularity of Mobile Gaming Among Youth Population • Increasing Proliferation on Mobile Phones and Internet Connections Globally • Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Gaming • Growing E-Sports Industry

Market Segmentation

By Device Type

The device types in the market include PC [Browser PC Games, Downloaded PC Games], Console [Xbox, Play Station, Nintendo Switch, Others], and Mobile [Tablet, Smartphone]).

By Game Type

By game type, the segment includes Real-Time Strategy, Role-Playing, Multiplayer Online Battle Arena, Sandbox, Shooter, Simulation & Sports, and Others.

By Gamer Type

Based on gamer type Casual Gamer and Professional Gamer) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

June 2020

Sky Sports partnered with EA Sports’ FIFA division in June 2020 to develop simulated shouts and crowd sounds for certain clubs. This was implemented when the English Premier League resumed in April 2020.

May 2020

Microsoft announced the upcoming release of the video game “Scarlet Nexus” for the Xbox Series X before the end of the year. The game boasts support for key technological features of the Xbox Series X, including real-time ray tracing, animation at 120 frames per second, and ultra-fast loading times.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver of the gaming market is the increasing popularity of esports. Esports, or electronic sports, is a form of competitive video gaming that has gained significant traction in recent years. Esports tournaments and leagues have emerged, attracting millions of viewers and generating substantial revenue through sponsorships, advertising, and merchandise sales. This has led to the growth of the professional esports industry, with players, teams, and organizations competing for prize money and recognition. The increasing popularity of esports is expected to continue to drive the growth of the gaming market, as more players, viewers, and investors enter the market.

Market Restraints:

One major restraint for the gaming market is the regulatory pressures and negative publicity surrounding the addictive nature of gaming and the impact of violent games on young people. Several countries have imposed restrictions on gaming, including limiting the amount of time minors can spend playing games and banning violent games altogether. This has led to increased scrutiny of the gaming industry and concerns around its impact on society. In addition, the high cost of gaming equipment and technology is another significant restraint, as it limits access to gaming for those who cannot afford it.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the gaming market. With people spending more time indoors, gaming became a popular form of entertainment and a way to connect with others virtually. This led to a surge in demand for gaming content and technology, particularly in the mobile gaming and esports segments. However, the pandemic also disrupted the global supply chain, leading to shortages of gaming hardware and delays in game releases. In addition, the cancellation or postponement of live gaming events and tournaments hurt the esports industry. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative impacts on the gaming market.

Regional Insights

North America is the largest gaming market, driven by the high demand for console and PC gaming. The region is home to several major players in the gaming industry, including Microsoft, Sony, and Electronic Arts. The North American market is also characterized by a high level of consumer spending on gaming, with gamers willing to pay for high-quality content and technology.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in the gaming market, driven by the popularity of mobile gaming and esports. Countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan are major players in the esports industry, with a growing number of tournaments and leagues attracting millions of viewers and generating significant revenue. The Asia Pacific region is also characterized by a large and growing population of young gamers, who are driving demand for gaming content and technology.

Europe is also a significant market for gaming, with a growing number of players and developers in the region. The European market is characterized by a high level of diversity in gaming preferences, with gamers in different countries showing preferences for different types of games and platforms. The region is also home to several major gaming companies, including Ubisoft and King, which have a significant presence in the global gaming market.

