Gandhi’s former home gets facelift ahead of Trump’s first India visit

India deployed more than 10,000 police and gave a facelift to the former home of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday on the eve of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose two-day trip aims to repair bilateral relations after a trade spat.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Shifting sands of inflation unsettle top bankers at Riyadh G20 meeting - February 23, 2020
- Nine dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region - February 23, 2020
- Italy races to contain coronavirus outbreak as cases rise over 100 - February 23, 2020