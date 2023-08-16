Major gantry crane market participants include Cargotec Corporation, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Demag Cranes AG, Eilbeck Cranes, GH Cranes & Components, Jaso Industrial Cranes, KITO Group, Konecranes, Liebherr Group, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC), Tadano Ltd., and Terex Corporation.

The gantry crane market valuation is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The rising inclination towards safety and compliance to assist companies to create safer workspaces and adhere to compliance requirements will outline the market growth. However, growing emphasis on safety standards and the higher implementation of stringent regulations leading to the amplified demand for technologically advanced and safety-focused gantry cranes will also contribute to the industry growth.

Gantry crane market from the double girder type segment to register significant growth through 2032, owing to rising adoption in heavy-duty applications to offer higher lifting capacities and improved stability compared to their single counterparts. Double-grinder gantry cranes witness widespread usage in industries such as construction, manufacturing, logistics, and shipbuilding. Additionally, rising advancements in crane technology, such as automation and remote-control systems will fuel the segment growth.

The ports & logistics application segment generated considerable revenue in 2022 and is set to expand at notable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Gantry cranes play crucial role in handling and moving cargo at ports, container terminals, and logistics hubs. The increasing volume of international trade and expansion of ports has led to the growing demand for efficient material handling solutions in the logistics industry. Furthermore, the surging focus on optimizing port operations, reducing turnaround times, and enhancing overall efficiency will propel the industry growth.

Asia Pacific gantry crane market size is poised to showcase around 6% CAGR through 2032. The regional market growth is attributed to rapid industrialization, ongoing infrastructure developments, and the booming logistics sector. Major APAC countries are observing massive investments in ports, manufacturing facilities, and transportation infrastructure, further fueling the need for efficient material handling solutions. Moreover, the growth of e-commerce sector along with the rise in international trade activities will boost the market revenue.

Some of the leading companies operating in the gantry crane market include KITO Group, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC), Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Konecranes, Eilbeck Cranes, GH Cranes & Components, Jaso Industrial Cranes, Liebherr Group, Cargotec Corporation, Demag Cranes AG, and Terex Corporation

Gantry Crane Industry News

In April 2023, Jaso Industrial Cranes won a contract from Sheffield Forgemaster to provide seven new overhead cranes, with capacities ranging from 20 to 380 tonnes, worth over £10 million.

