The collaboration will combine Ganvix’s nanoporous GaN technology (NP-GaN) and BluGlass’ remote plasma chemical vapor deposition (RPCVD) to produce Gallium Nitride based vertical cavity surface emitting lasers operating with green wavelengths

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ganvix, Inc., an industry leader specializing in the development of Gallium Nitride (GaN) Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs), and BluGlass Limited (BLG:ASX), a global semiconductor developer and manufacturer, entered into a development agreement to combine their complementary technologies to create GaN VCSELS operating in the green region (515nm – 525nm) of the optical spectrum.

GaN VCSEL devices have been long sought after but have not reached commercial maturity due to material growth and processing challenges. Two critical components to form a VCSEL laser, the distributed Bragg mirrors (DBR) and active quantum well (QW) region, are more challenging to fabricate in GaN than for GaAs-based VCSELS, which have seen significant commercial success operating in IR wavelengths.

In this collaboration, Ganvix will leverage its proprietary VCSEL architecture based on nanoporous technology to facilitate the fabrication of DBRs. Ganvix has demonstrated this technology in GaN VCSEL devices operating at the blue wavelengths and has completed the design and demonstrated the DBRs for green wavelengths. BluGlass will bring its expertise in remote plasma chemical vapor deposition (RPCVD) and green active QW design to grow the green QW and laser active region. The combined technology will be commercialized by Ganvix, completing a line of VCSEL products across blue to green wavelengths.

The target markets for the collaboration include consumer electronics, industrial, medical and life sciences, communications, and metaverse applications such as AR. Near-term applications include VCSEL-based light engines for laser scanning displays, lasers, and laser arrays for free space and polymer fiber-based communications.

“This is a significant collaboration, which allows us to demonstrate VCSELS operating in the green region of the spectrum,” said John Fijol, Chief Executive Officer of Ganvix.

“We see many applications for these devices, but until now, limitations on materials have prevented commercialization. The combination of our nanoporous materials, which we demonstrated earlier this year for blue VCSELS, and BluGlass’ RPCVD-grown GaN provide a path to finally bring green GaN VCSEL to market.”

Jim Haden, BluGlass President, said, “BluGlass’ unique RPCVD technology provides an ideal solution to increase performance and brightness for green-wavelength lasers. We are excited to be working with Ganvix to bring these two cutting-edge technologies together and pioneer next-generation applications.”

For more information about Ganvix, please visit: www.ganvix.com

For more information about BluGlass, please visit: www.bluglass.com.au

Media Contact:

Frank De Maria – frank.demaria@purposefulcommunications.com