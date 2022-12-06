SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Gap securities between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until February 3, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY which were adversely impacting Old Navy’s margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company’s statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were actually existing that were adversely affecting the Company’s operations; and as a result (3) the Company’s statements during the Class Period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Gap class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Gap class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

