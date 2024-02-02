Rising Focus on Eco-Friendly Solutions Pushing Demand for Battery-Powered Gardening Equipment

Rockville, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global gardening equipment market is estimated at US$ 9.68 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034. Factors such as urbanization, increase in disposable income, and the trend of home gardening have all contributed to the growing demand for gardening equipment worldwide. Gardening enthusiasts are continually looking for environmentally responsible ways to reduce the carbon footprint connected with their gardening practices. This has led to the development of eco-friendly materials, battery-powered equipment, and energy-efficient tools.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=261

Consumer preference for organic gardening and eco-friendly products is rising as a result of increased public awareness of sustainable gardening methods and environmental preservation. Growing awareness of the therapeutic advantages of gardening has led to an increase in the number of gardeners looking for tools and equipment to improve their experiences with both indoor and outdoor gardening.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 15.04 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global gardening equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2034.

The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 15.04 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is set to account for 25.8% market share in 2024.

The shears & pruning tools segment is forecasted to expand at 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The commercial gardening tools segment is projected to expand at 4.9% CAGR through 2034.

The market in East Asia is predicted to increase at 4.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

“The gardening equipment market continues to thrive, driven by a dynamic interplay between urbanization, eco-conscious consumerism, and technological innovations. As the market landscape evolves, stakeholders are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities by catering to the evolving needs of environmentally aware, tech-oriented gardening enthusiasts,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Ariens Company

American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Briggs Stratton

Deere & Company

Falcon Garden Tools

Fiskars

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robomow Friendly House

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Blount International Inc.

Robert Bosch GMBH

Deers and Co.

The Toro Co.

Kubota Corp

Alamo Group Inc.

Briggs and Stratton Corp.

The Ames Companies Inc.

Estwing Manufacturing Company Inc.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=261

Increased Demand for Gardening Equipment Designed for Compact Living Spaces

Increasing population in metropolitan cities has driven the need for compact living spaces such as apartments, condos, and smaller homes with limited outdoor space. This spatial constraint has increased demand for gardening equipment designed specifically for these confined spaces, propelling the market for innovative, space-efficient tools and solutions. Urban residents wishing to add greenery to their constrained spaces are in high demand for portable, lightweight equipment made for balcony gardens, vertical gardening systems, and indoor plant cultivation.

Need for adaptable, multipurpose gardening tools that can be utilized in communal gardening initiatives has grown as community gardens and shared green spaces become more and more popular in urban areas. The urban gardening revolution has resulted in a shift in industry focus towards compact, efficient, and adaptable solutions due to the scarcity of traditional gardening spaces. This has driven the development and adoption of specialized gardening equipment, as the changing urban landscape has become a critical catalyst.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Garden Robot Market: The global garden robot market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.6 billion in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach US$ 7 billion by the end of 2033.

Electric Lawn Mower Market: The global electric lawn mower market is estimated at USD 14.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 27.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2032.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the gardening equipment market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (shears & pruning tools, striking tools, digging tools, blowers, lawn mowers, others), end use (commercial gardening tools, non-commercial gardening tools), and sales channel (home centers, lawn & garden specialty stores, national retailers & discount stores, hardware stores, e-Commerce, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog