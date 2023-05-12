According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Gardening Pots are containers used for plant cultivation and other horticultural practices. Metal, polymer, wood, and even stone can be used to create a vessel. Often, pots are used to cultivate ornamental plants, vegetables, or fruits. They may be made of ceramic, metal, stone, or plastic, among other materials.

Farmington, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Gardening Pots Market is Projected To Grow USD 2.13 Billion in 2022 And Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2030 growing At A CAGR Of 5.80% During The Forecast Period From 2023 To 2030. The growing environmental consciousness of the global population, as a result of increased tree planting, is anticipated to have a significant impact on market expansion. According to the One Tree Planted ‘Planting Report 2019’, the organization has planted over 4 million trees worldwide, including 1.8 million in North America, 4,65,000 in Asia, 423,000 in Latin America, and 1.2 million in Africa. In addition, the growing trend of using the product to enhance and beautify tourist destinations around the globe in order to attract more visitors is likely to increase the consumption rate. However, the fact that some clay pots crack or even shatter under the strain exerted by a plant’s root is a factor impeding the market’s expansion.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Global Gardening Pots Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (Clay, Plastic, Metals), By Application Outlook (Commercial, Residential), By Distribution Channel Outlook (E-Commerce, Retail Stores), Region and Forecasts, 2023 – 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook

Clay

Planting containers are crafted from earthen, ceramic, terracotta, hypertufa, stone, and concrete. These containers can have angular lines and traditional patterns, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the garden. The weight of the majority of these objects gives the impression that the yard is well-established. Additionally, refractory products insulate the soil so that its temperature and moisture remain constant.

Plastic

The polymer material is a form of plastic that can be molded and scaled in a variety of ways. Among other forms, they are available in sheets, pellets, blocks, bars, and cylinders. Polymer materials are extremely durable and do not rust or degrade rapidly.

Metals

Metal is used to create galvanized and metal horticulture containers. The zinc coating on galvanized metal protects plants from scorching or acidic soil and extreme temperatures. A kettle made of aluminum does not have a protective lid, but it is less expensive than one made of galvanized metal.

Application Outlook

Commercial

More than 55.0% of the market was comprised of commercial products. Commercially, gardening containers are utilized in the gardens of hotels, shopping centers, museums, parks, hospitals, and other establishments. The concept of placing gardens around public areas and buildings is likely to take on with consumers because it enhances the visual appeal of these areas.

Residential

The residential category is expected to grow at the quickest rate during the forecast period. This increase is a result of more people desiring to cultivate plants in their homes. In their kitchens and on their terraces, young people enjoy cultivating mint, lemongrass, bush beans, peas, and other herbs and vegetables.

Distribution Channel Outlook

E-Commerce

The online medium is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Gardening containers and pots are large and weighty, so shipping them is expensive. Now, online retailers sell these items and offer free shipping. Additionally, products that change form must be handled carefully due to their fragility.

Retail Stores

Over 80.0% of the market was comprised of Retail Stores. The majority of local stores selling plantation products fall under the offline channel. People first inquire with local gardeners for assistance, then search for local establishments. In addition to selling irrigation systems, seeds, pots, saplings, and fertilizers, these stores sell everything else required to cultivate plants, including pots, seeds, pots, saplings, and fertilizers.

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to have a significant market share, and this trend is anticipated to continue from 2023 to 2030. The booming development of floriculture is fueling the demand for ornamental potted plants, which is increasing their demand. For instance, according to the “Floriculture Crops 2018 Summary” on USDA.Gov, the aggregate value of floriculture crops in 2018 will be 9 percent higher than in 2015 and will likely generate more than $4.77 billion in revenue.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/231006

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.80% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.34 billion By Type Clay

Plastic

Metals By Application Commercial

Residential By Distribution channel E-Commerce

Retail Stores By Companies Enviroarc Biodegradable Pots & Products

Gardens Need.

East Jordan Plastics Inc.

Hosco India

Green Mall.

Landmark Plastic Corporation

Nursery Supplies Inc.

PLANTERS, POTS & PLANT CONTAINERS.

The Pot Company, V G Plastech.

Hangzhou Tianye Imp & Exp Trade Co., Ltd.

Poly Jinhan Exhibition Co.,Ltd.

Xiamen Douwin Import And Export Trading Co., Ltd.

Yiwu Wangcai Household Goods Co., Ltd.

Elegant Crafts Inc.

Y K Plastics

Glyptic Arts

Shree Garden Shopee And Garden Developers

KNT CREATIONS INDIA PVT LTD and others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Increasing tree planting as a result

Increasing environmental consciousness that encourages tree planting is a significant factor in the expansion of the market.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Enviroarc Biodegradable Pots & Products

Gardens Need.

East Jordan Plastics Inc.

Hosco India

Green Mall.

Landmark Plastic Corporation

Nursery Supplies Inc.

PLANTERS, POTS & PLANT CONTAINERS.

The Pot Company, V G Plastech.

Hangzhou Tianye Imp & Exp Trade Co., Ltd.

Poly Jinhan Exhibition Co.,Ltd.

Xiamen Douwin Import And Export Trading Co., Ltd.

Yiwu Wangcai Household Goods Co., Ltd.

Elegant Crafts Inc.

Y K Plastics

Glyptic Arts

Shree Garden Shopee And Garden Developers

KNT CREATIONS INDIA PVT LTD and others.

By Type

Clay

Plastic

Metals

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution channel

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Industrial Fasteners Market -Global Industrial Fasteners Market Size Was Valued At USD 79.54 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 82.56 Billion In 2022 To USD 110.91 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 4.3% During The Forecast Period.

-Global Industrial Fasteners Market Size Was Valued At USD 79.54 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 82.56 Billion In 2022 To USD 110.91 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 4.3% During The Forecast Period. ITS Market – Global ITS Market Size Was Valued At USD 25.15 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 39.65 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.5% During The Forecast Period.

– Global ITS Market Size Was Valued At USD 25.15 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 39.65 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.5% During The Forecast Period. Fiber Optics Market – Global Fiber Optics Market Size Is Expected To Grow From USD 4.3 Billion In 2022 To USD 6.9 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR of 10.0% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com