Attorney General Merrick Garland is warning Friday that the U.S. is “witnessing a deeply disturbing spike in threats against those who serve the public,” as the country continues to battle a “scourge in violent crime.”

Garland spoke in Washington, D.C., as he gathered leaders from the Justice Department’s law enforcement components – including the FBI, ATF, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service – to discuss combating violent crime and prosecuting and deterring those wh