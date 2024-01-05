Attorney General Merrick Garland is warning Friday that the U.S. is “witnessing a deeply disturbing spike in threats against those who serve the public,” as the country continues to battle a “scourge in violent crime.”
Garland spoke in Washington, D.C., as he gathered leaders from the Justice Department’s law enforcement components – including the FBI, ATF, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service – to discuss combating violent crime and prosecuting and deterring those wh
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Garland says US witnessing ‘deeply disturbing spike in threats’ against public servants - January 5, 2024
- Trump campaign to hold ‘Iowa Faith Event’ with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mike Huckabee ahead of caucus - January 5, 2024
- GOP Rep. Tenney endorses Trump, says he is ‘the only candidate’ who can bring US to ‘prosperity and security’ - January 5, 2024