Attorney General Merrick Garland will appear before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning to respond to former President Donald Trump’s claims that FBI agents were “locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger.” during a search of Mar-a-Lago.
Garland will deny suggestions that the Justice Department was controlling the New York hush money case against the former president, according to excerpts of his prepared testimony shared with Fo
