Family-owned independent agency leverages all-in-one management system to develop internal efficiency and agency growth

Lewisville, TX., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Garrett Insurance Agency has selected EZLynx as its technology foundation to enhance its business operations and support agency growth. EZLynx will enable Garrett Insurance Agency to consolidate disparate rating and management technologies into a single platform, simplifying processes across the entire policy lifecycle to increase agency productivity and growth.

“Our agency’s growth goals hinge on efficiency, and we realized we were hindering that growth by using multiple, disparate systems that essentially doubled our work,” said Jeremy Morrow, agency owner, Garrett Insurance Agency. “We are excited to see how EZLynx will shift our team from data entry to focusing on what truly matters, our clients, and maximizing our potential as an agency partner.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Agencies in growth mode can get stuck using different systems and manual processes set up from the start of the agency that worked at one point but no longer support their scale and ambitions,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx will provide Garrett Insurance Agency with the all-in-one agency management platform that will get them out of wasting time on outdated processes and let tech work as a multiplying factor for what they are looking to achieve – growth and differentiated customer experiences.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

