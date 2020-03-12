Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2020 Distribution of $0.15 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call

Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2020 Distribution of $0.15 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Garrison Capital Inc. (the “Company”), a business development company (Nasdaq: GARS), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Net investment income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 was $2.5 million, or $0.16 per share, and $12.6 million, or $0.79 per share, respectively. The net decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 was $6.2 million, or $0.38 per share, and $18.9 million, or $1.17 per share, respectively. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 20, 2020. 

The Company issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter 2019 results, which can be viewed at www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, March 13, 2020, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The conference call can be accessed at the following dial-in number: (888) 588-0798. International callers can access the conference call by dialing (706) 634-6548. All participants will need to enter the Conference ID 2390875.  All participants are asked to dial-in to the conference call 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that their name and company information can be collected. 

During the earnings conference call, the Company intends to refer to the Q4 2019 Garrison Capital Inc. Earnings Presentation, which will be available prior to the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com) under Webcasts & Presentations.

An archived replay of the call will be available within two hours after the call until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 13, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056. International callers, please dial (404) 537-3406. For all replays, please enter the Conference ID 2390875.

ABOUT GARRISON CAPITAL INC.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company that primarily invests in loans to U.S. based companies. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Garrison Capital Advisers LLC, an affiliate of Garrison Investment Group LP (“Garrison Investment Group”). For more information, go to http://www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com.

ABOUT GARRISON INVESTMENT GROUP

Garrison Investment Group is an alternative investment and asset management firm founded in March 2007. Garrison Investment Group invests opportunistically in debt and equity, primarily in the areas of corporate finance, real estate finance and structured finance. For more information, go to http://www.garrisoninv.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:
Garrison Capital Inc.
Brian Chase
www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com
(212) 372-9590

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.