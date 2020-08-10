Garrison Capital Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2020 Distribution of $0.05 Per Share and Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Garrison Capital Inc. (the “Company”), a business development company (Nasdaq: GARS), today announced its financial results for the second quarter and three months ended June 30, 2020. Net investment income for the first quarter was $1.8 million, or $0.11 per share, and the net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $2.7 million, or $0.17 per share. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter distribution of $0.05 per share payable on September 25, 2020 to stockholders of record as of September 11, 2020.

The Company will not be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results. The Company has issued a full detailed presentation of its second quarter 2020 results, which can be viewed at www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com.

ABOUT GARRISON CAPITAL INC.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company that primarily invests in loans to U.S. based middle-market companies. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Garrison Capital Advisers LLC, an affiliate of Garrison Investment Group LP (“Garrison Investment Group”). For more information, go to http://www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com.

ABOUT GARRISON INVESTMENT GROUP

Garrison Investment Group is an alternative investment and asset management firm founded in March 2007. Garrison Investment Group invests opportunistically in the debt of middle-market companies, primarily in the areas of corporate finance, real estate finance and structured finance. For more information, go to http://www.garrisoninv.com.

