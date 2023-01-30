Axiom-One, the decision intelligence (DI) platform from Third Axiom, leverages advanced technologies and available data to generate insights and improve decision making across transportation networks

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A recent Gartner® report has defined Decision Intelligence as one of the “most relevant technology trends in the next decade.” In the “Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in Finance*,” analyst Mark D. McDonald writes:

“Decision intelligence (DI) is a practical discipline used to improve decision making by explicitly understanding and engineering how decisions are made, and how outcomes are evaluated, managed and improved via feedback. The current hype around automated decision making and augmented intelligence, fueled by AI techniques in decision making has revealed the brittleness of legacy business processes in this new environment.

“From a pure business perspective, it makes sense to curtail unstructured ad-hoc decisions that are siloed and disjointed, and properly harmonize collective decision outcomes across an entire organization. Software tools are now emerging that will enable organizations to practically implement DI projects and strategies.”

In 2022, Third Axiom launched the Axiom-One decision intelligence platform for the transportation industry. Axiom-One was developed to enable companies to leverage advanced technologies and the abundance of available data to generate insights and improve decision making across their transportation networks.

Axiom-One integrates with a company’s existing transportation management systems and provides complete visibility of their transportation network, as well as alerts and recommended decisions when disruption—labor strikes, hurricanes, wildfires—occurs in the supply chain.

“Axiom-One gives shippers and logistics providers the tools and resources to become proactive instead of reactive to transportation disruptions,” said Tim Story, Co-Founder, and Managing Partner of Third Axiom Solutions. “For instance, when a disruption happens, Axiom-One provides notification of its impact and utilizes advanced analytics to generate insights on how specific lanes and routes will be affected. Machine learning technology can then be utilized to reduce potential impacts on rates and operations.”

Shipping companies American Group and Express Logistics recently selected Axiom-One to provide decision intelligence with their respective transportation networks.

“When you’re in this industry, you know that disruptions are inevitable,” said Melissa Marcsisak, Vice President of Operations for Express Logistics. “The Axiom-One platform will be our daily data source and we’ll eventually integrate our forecasting, budgeting, and goals into it as well. It’ll ultimately be our single source of insight into our entire network.”

Axiom-One models each action as a set of processes, using intelligence, historical data and analytics to inform, learn from, and refine recommended decisions specific to the situation.

*Gartner®, “Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in Finance, 2023,” published 21 September 2022 by analysts Mark D. McDonald, Nisha Bhandare. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

