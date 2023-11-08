Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Garuda Therapeutics (Garuda), a company creating off-the-shelf, durable blood stem cell-based cellular therapies, has been selected as “Overall Cell Biology Company of the Year” in the third annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Garuda earned the BioTech Breakthrough Award for the company’s efforts to create off-the-shelf, hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) therapies with the aim of eliminating the dependency on donor or patient cells for blood stem cell transplants entirely. As the industry’s first off-the-shelf offering, Garuda’s unique technology for generating self-renewing blood stem cells provides the company with the ability to manufacture at scale and provide potentially curative therapies for more than 120 diseases, at a fraction of the cost.

“Garuda is working tirelessly to bring our off-the-shelf durable blood stem cell and immune cell programs to millions of patients in need of curative treatments,” said Dhvanit Shah, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Garuda. “We’re thrilled to see our efforts to advance durable, cost-effective and scalable medicines recognized by BioTech Breakthrough, and are honored to have been selected as ‘Overall Cell Biology Company of the Year.’”

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries.

“Garuda’s technology for generating self-renewing blood stem cells has the potential to revolutionize the hematopoietic stem cell transplant practice and bypass many of the challenges associated with existing treatments,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. “We’re pleased to recognize Garuda as ‘Overall Cell Biology Company of the Year,’ and we look forward to seeing Garuda’s continued progress as the Company works to deliver life-changing cellular therapeutics to patients.”

About Garuda Therapeutics

Garuda Therapeutics seeks to create a world that eliminates the dependency on donor or patient cells for blood stem cell transplants. Our platform technology for generating off-the-shelf, self-renewing blood stem cells is poised to provide patients with rapid and broad access to consistent, durable, HLA-compatible and transgene-free blood stem cell therapies. Like bone marrow transplants, our technology could provide potentially curative therapies for more than 120 diseases. https://garudatx.com/

