Gary Bateman returns to the literary limelight with the release of ‘Reflections in the Mirror’

New collection of classic and modern poetry captures the human experience and endeavor

SCHÖNINGEN, Germany, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With his 2015 debut publication, “Conversations with My Muse,” Gary Bateman showcased his passion for literature through a collection of multi-thematic poetry that reflects mankind’s very soul. This year, as he releases his second book, Bateman invites readers to witness the power of poetry as it translates words into human experience.

“Reflections in the Mirror” (published by AuthorHouse UK) is a literary collection of selected poetry spanning the years 2014 to 2019. In this volume, the author presents a very interesting and an eclectic selection of poetry that will bring readers into an intellectual world of interpretative poetry and contemplative thought and reasoning. Each poetic verse carries rich and timeless themes that take on controversial and difficult subjects.

A book of both classical and modern poetry forms, “Reflections in the Mirror” is designed to highlight the importance and relevance of poetry in today’s world. It seeks to capture the imagination, emotions and passions of the reader as he or she enters into a reflective state of thought.

“Readers who are attracted to and interested in poetry should find this particular book of poetry to be a fascinating read,” Bateman asserts.

Visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/763973-reflections-in-the-mirror to purchase a copy.

“Reflections in the Mirror”

By Gary Bateman

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 618 pages | ISBN 9781665582223

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 618 pages | ISBN 9781665582216

E-Book | 618 pages | ISBN 9781665582209

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Gary Bateman is a published poet, author, linguist and professional writer. He hails from Wichita, Kansas, in the United States and has already completed two major careers with the U.S. government, as a former U.S. Army intelligence officer, and later as a U.S. Department of Defense Civilian in Germany where he specialized in the field of International Security Cooperation. Bateman holds multiple academic degrees with advanced graduate studies, and originally studied history, political science, and literature as primary fields of interest during his undergraduate college years. As a trained linguist, he has a multilingual proficiency in five languages, including his facility as a native English speaker. Bateman has lived in Europe for many years and presently resides with his family in Germany.

