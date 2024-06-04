Late last year, Mayor Eric Adams signed the Sweet Truth Act, which will require chain restaurants to conspicuously express warnings next to menu items with high volumes of added sugar and, beginning later this month, restaurants with prepackaged food will face fines per violation if they do not comply.

After years of a push for sugar legislation in New York City, Adams passed the bill into local law that requires chain restaurants with 15 or more locations in the city to indicate food

[Read Full story at source]